NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders fell to 7-3 after a tough loss against the Steelers in Week 10. Washington HC Dan Quinn stated the locker room is mad after that previous game and they are using the loss to better prepare for the upcoming game.

“So, this was a hard loss, no doubt about it,” Quinn said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “And the response is what was so important. So, what I saw on the field last night, towards the end in the locker room of guys talking to one another, they were mad. And that’s what I honestly wanted to see on these missed opportunities to say, ‘How do we make sure that doesn’t happen again?'”

The Commanders worked out four special teams players this week including K Matthew McCrane , K Zane Gonzalez , LS Broughton Hatcher, and K Brayden Narveson. (Aaron Wilson)

, K , LS and K (Aaron Wilson) Of this group, Washington signed Gonzalez to their practice squad.

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons feels worse for players like OG Zack Martin than he does for HC Mike McCarthy due to the amount of time the veterans have left to play the game.

“Mike can leave and go wherever he wants,” Parsons said, via Around The NFL. “Guys I kind of feel bad for [are] guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year or on their way out. Because that’s who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. Those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for.” McCarthy said he and Parsons discussed his post-game comments behind closed doors. “With postgame remarks, when it creates questions for others in the locker room, it’s something I’ve always done — a conversation has to happen,” McCarthy said. “So Micah and I had a conversation this morning about it.” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on why they are sticking with QB Cooper Rush over QB Trey Lance: “Because Cooper has shown that he has the capability to compete and win games. And he does give us our best chance. Frankly that was really an out of character game for him based on what we’ve seen.” (Todd Archer) Giants SI.com’s Albert Breer believes the Giants could look to start QB Drew Lock after the bye week because of QB Daniel Jones ‘ contract structure.

after the bye week because of QB ‘ contract structure. Breer states Jones has vesting injury guarantees next season that can only be avoided if they cut him either at the start of the league year or before the season.

Because Jones needs to pass a physical to be cut without the money vesting, Breer suggests the Giants could move onto Lock to keep Jones healthy as the Broncos did a year ago with QB Russell Wilson .

. New York GM Joe Schoen on rough year so far: “Nobody’s happy that we’re 2-8. It’s Year 3 and we’re 2-8. That’s not where we want to be. We’re going to start looking at solutions.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

on rough year so far: “Nobody’s happy that we’re 2-8. It’s Year 3 and we’re 2-8. That’s not where we want to be. We’re going to start looking at solutions.” (Ralph Vacchiano) Schoen was asked how he would evaluate Jones as of now: “In general, it’s everybody. Everybody’s got a hand in this. Daniel’s played some good games and there’s some games maybe he’d like to do things differently. But it’s not one individual or one situation.” (Vacchiano)

Jonathan Jones asked if Jones’ injury guarantee will play into the decision whether or not he will start going forward: “We’re going to evaluate everything the rest of the week. The decisions we make will be football decisions.”