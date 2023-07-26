NFC Notes: Danielle Hunter, Denzel Mims, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles said that WR Chase Claypool has been spending extra time with the team’s training staff and is looking forward to integrating him within the offense: “Just needed an extra day or two to get him right. We’re excited about him. He’s been working hard, spending extra time with our staff getting up to speed.” (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

Lions WR Denzel Mims finally has a fresh start in Detroit and is excited about finally having a chance to showcase his skills in front of new coaches and teammates, including QB Jared Goff.

“I think I fit very well,” Mims said, via the team’s website. “I think JG’s got something good going here. Me coming here will also help him. Me being here is going to help me as well. I’m excited to show what I can do.”

Vikings

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said the team is working through DL Danielle Hunter ‘s contract situation: “There’s a lot of things we’re trying to work through with him. We haven’t seen him since last season. So that, amongst many other issues, we’re trying to work through with his representatives.” (Ben Goessling)

