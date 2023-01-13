NFC Notes: Daron Payne, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Dexter Lawrence

Commanders

Commanders GM Martin Mayhew confirmed that they would like to re-sign impending free agent DT Daron Payne this offseason.

“It’d be difficult to move forward without him, obviously,” Mayhew said, via CommandersWire. “We have a plan, and we definitely wanna get him back.”

Payne said that he doesn’t have any emotions over potentially playing his final game in Washington D.C.

“I really don’t have any emotions right now; I’m trying to clean out my locker and get home,” Payne said.

As for the likelihood of receiving a large payday this offseason, Payne responded that he’s earned a lucrative contract.

“You know what I want, man; it’s self-explanatory,” Payne said. “I just want what I earned.”

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.

Nicki Jhabvala reports that Commanders QBs coach Ken Zampese is a candidate for promotion to offensive coordinator.

is a candidate for promotion to offensive coordinator. Jhabvala adds that Washington also may have more outside options for the job.

Cowboys

Mark Maske is curious to see if the Cowboys move on from HC Mike McCarthy in favor of former Saints HC Sean Payton.

in favor of former Saints HC Although Maske thinks Dallas would be a contender for Payton’s services, it’s possible that the coach would opt to sign with the Denver Broncos.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said rookie DE Sam Williams’ recent arrest warrant for reckless driving will stop him from playing in Monday’s Wild Card round. (Jon Machota)

said rookie DE recent arrest warrant for reckless driving will stop him from playing in Monday’s Wild Card round. (Jon Machota) Cowboys DB Tyler Coyle suffered an MCL sprain in practice on Thursday and is expected to miss two to four weeks. (Michael Gehlken)

Giants

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence will be entering his fifth-year option in 2023. When asked about the possibility of signing an extension this offseason, the defensive tackle said he’s leaving the situation to his agent.

“I’m not getting into all that. You only control what you can control and I play football. You hire people to do other things, just like I don’t massage myself,” Lawrence said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think I have a lot more to prove, but I feel like this is my best season ever and there’s no ceiling for me, pretty much.”

Ian Rapoport reports that Giants OT Evan Neal suffered a minor ankle injury in Thursday’s practice but it shouldn’t impact his availability for their Wild Card game.

Field Yates notes that the Giants will roll over $1,595,490 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.