NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Christian Watson, Lions, Packers, Saints

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell challenged his entire coaching staff to challenge themselves to improve.

“I told the coaches, I really want us to look at ourselves more than the players if that sounds – because of it’s so early in the season,” Campbell said, via LionsWire. “I think it’s more about, let’s look at ourselves here individually as position coaches, coordinators, and myself, head coach, and let’s say, ‘Where are we at? What are we doing well? What are we not doing well? How do we help these guys?’ And I think that’s really got to be the emphasis right now.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said the team “dodged a bullet” with WR Christian Watson and they don’t envision him heading to injured reserve.

“Just talking to him today, I think we got lucky. We dodged a real bullet there,” LaFleur said, via PFT. “That looked pretty ugly. Similarly, we feel like we got lucky with Jordan [Love only missing two games with his injury]. He’s definitely in good spirits and he’s going to do whatever he can to get back whenever he can.”

Saints

The Saints are a rumored destination for Raiders WR Davante Adams because of his history with QB Derek Carr in college and the NFL. Carr believes every quarterback in the league would want Adams on their roster and would love for him to join New Orleans.

“I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante,” Carr said, via the team’s YouTube. “We would welcome that. I don’t know if I’d get in trouble for saying that. I think it’s just everyone kind of knows that.”