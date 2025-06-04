NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Marvin Harrison Jr., 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the team doesn’t expect QB Brock Purdy to do anything more now that he has signed an extension.

“I want him to be the leader he’s always been,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s no worse thing to do than ask people to do something extra just because they’re a contract. You know, that’s when you start making stuff up. Brock’s earned his contract, and he’s going to earn what he gets going forward.”

Cardinals

After a relatively slow start to WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s rookie year, he put together his best string of games in the back half of the season. Cardinals OC Drew Petzing spoke on what changed to help get the young receiver going.

“We started to move him around the formation a little bit more,” Petzing said, via Zach Gershman of the team’s website. “I think you saw it with some of the motions and positions he was in. But at the end of the day, I don’t think it was a drastic shift in how we used him.”

Petzing also talked about how the offensive continuity will only lead to good things in 2025.

“There’s certain things now that you get to pay attention to that allow you to be more effective. I think it allows the guys to play a little bit faster and have a bit more success.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay has been impressed by what he has seen so far from WR Davante Adams.

“I think the first thing I’ve been really impressed with his willingness to share, his openness and his refreshing humility in terms of being coached but then being able to offer his insight,” McVay said of Adams, via RamsWire.com. “It’s fun to be able to listen to – he and Matthew have a dialogue of their accumulated experiences and getting on the same page for how they want to be able to do things. But he’s been great. Similar to what I was just saying about Terrance (Ferguson), but he’s been great in the meetings, incredibly detail-oriented. You can see how smart he is. There are a couple things that are new in terms of the vernacular, but a lot of this stuff is same as or maybe just a couple subtle tweaks. But his ability to be able to learn, his ability to be able to listen and then ultimately lead has been a big factor.”

“I think there’s nothing more powerful,” McVay added. “Seeing is better than said. The way he moves, but then his willingness to share. I think what’s cool is, is these guys, the more comfortable they get, the more comfortable they’ll be to be able to ask questions.”