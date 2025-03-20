NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Sam Darnold, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers lost several free agents this offseason, including LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, G Aaron Bank, DL Javon Hargrave, DL Maliek Collins, and DE Leonard Floyd. When speaking to reporters, GM John Lynch said they plan on building through the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

“We’ve got this thing called the draft, and we’ve got a lot of picks,” Lynch said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “And I think the thing the fans should know is we have a plan. And we’re gonna execute that plan. And we’re excited about the opportunity.”

Lynch was asked specifically about the departures of Collins and Floyd, responding they forecasted how they would proceed this offseason and insisted San Francisco has “big things coming out way.”

“The bottom line is you’re always looking at years out (from now),” Lynch said. “And we forecast it, and we’ve got some big things coming our way. And you have to clear the requisite room to be able to do that. And you don’t want to get to a point where you have to do things to keep your roster afloat. You want to have that flexibility.”

Lynch pointed out how they pushed to sign Floyd and Collins last offseason, knowing they would have to “reset” the roster at some point.

“Last year, we had such a good roster,” Lynch said. “I think we doubled down and said, ‘Let’s go for this thing.’ And we kinda pushed all the chips in knowing that at some point you’re gonna have to have that reset. And this was the year. So guys like Leonard Floyd and Maliek — believe me, their impact was felt. They were great. It was nothing they did wrong. We just felt like it was the time to do it, and we’re excited about what we can add and replenish.”

Rams

New Rams WR Davante Adams said HC Sean McVay heavily recruited him to Los Angeles. When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, GM Les Snead praised McVay for his recruiting ability and thinks he does well connecting to players.

“[M]aybe not in the NIL era but back in the old days when you were really recruiting,” Snead said. “I do know this, when you’re a player and you really, really prioritize being really good at football, you appreciate the, let’s call it, the collective and what comes with winning — Sean’s really, really good at connecting with those players because Sean’s going to mention and he’s going to outline how we’re all going to go chase that greatness we were talking about.”

Snead believes Adams will help take McVay’s offense to the next level.

“[I]t’s the next iteration of what we want to do as Sean and his staff have worked through where we’ve been, where we’re trying to go, what we’re trying to accomplish, how you’re adjusting to the league, how the league’s adjusting to defending you,” Snead said. “The enemy has a say sometimes and Sean and his staff are always trying to stay ahead of that.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks made headlines when signing Sam Darnold to a contract after being widely considered as the best quarterback available on the open market. One anonymous NFL executive thinks Darnold made the right choice by signing with Seattle.

“That city (Seattle) is right for Darnold, far away from everything he dealt with on the Jets,” the executive said, via Mike Sando of The Athletic. “It will be similar to Minnesota with the run and play-action stuff, but they won’t have a Justin Jefferson. You still have to throw it on third down when you are behind or in two-minute, which could be up and down for him.”