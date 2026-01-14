NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Sam Darnold, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

When appearing on the Stephen A. Smith Show, Rams’ veteran WR Davante Adams reflected on the remaining longevity of his career, saying he’s playing well enough that he isn’t thinking about retirement.

“I’m staying focused on just if I can continue to run 21-22 miles an hour at 33, 32 years old, whatever it is, the good lord keep blessing me with my health, I can only control so much. But I like to think that where I’m at right now, I don’t need to think about retiring,” Adams said. “Unfortunately, coming into the season, that was a thought in my mind, just based off of how things had been going lately, that that could be the reality here soon.”

Adams added that he’ll continue to evaluate his career when their postseason run is finished.

“But we’ll finish this year out, and then we’ll have a better idea coming out of this year,” Adams said. “But I still won’t be able to say ‘next year or the year after that’ exactly, but keep working and the good lord keep blessing me, man. Hopefully, we’ve got plenty more time.”

As for whether it’s fair to say that the Rams will be the last team he plays for, Adams said it is “very fair” and doesn’t want to bounce around anymore.

“That is very, very, very fair to say,” Adams said. “I like to think I don’t want to make any more stops. I’ve already played for more teams than what I thought I would, so I would love for this to be my last stop.”

Rams

Rams WR Davante Adams had a strong first season in Los Angeles after signing a two-year contract last offseason following his tumultuous time with the Raiders and Jets. Adams said the Rams have been exactly what he was looking for after departing from the Packers in 2021.

“It’s a glaring difference when you come into a building like this,” Adams said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “Coming here, this has turned out to be exactly what I was looking for the whole time.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said he’s already created a “special relationship” with Adams.

“I think we’re very similar personality-wise [and with our] competitiveness,” McVay said. “And we have a pretty special relationship that I cherish that’s only continued to grow.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold helped lead Seattle to the top seed in the NFC, earning a Pro Bowl selection in the process. Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald thinks Darnold is at his best when they give him freedom to make risky passes.

“That’s when Sam is at his best,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “Any quarterback, for that matter, but especially Sam. He’s played great football when he has played like that. That’s why we coach him that way.”

Seahawks QB Drew Lock said OC Klint Kubiak does well with no overloading quarterbacks with information and letting them play aggressively.

“You can get things in your helmet, little tidbits, little points. But sometimes when you get those, you’ll be bogged down on it,” Lock said. “Kubs does a great job of not doing that and doing that at the right times. He can not do it. And then when he does it, they’re perfect one-liners. The best line I’ve heard as far as the quarterback goes is, ‘You’re going to play aggressive but not reckless.’ That’s the mindset. ‘Take your shot.’ It’s not saying, ‘Don’t throw picks.’”

Seahawks TE AJ Barner is confident that Darnold will be at his best in the playoffs.

“Sam’s a great quarterback, a Pro Bowler, and he’s going to play his best football now,” Barner said. “He’s already starting to do that. We’re extremely confident in him and the offensive group as a collective. We’re going to start playing our best football.”

Seahawks OT Charles Cross ‘ four-year, $104.4 million extension includes a $25,000,000 signing bonus and $23,000,000 option bonus. He’s set to earn nonguaranteed base salaries of $13,630,000 in 2027, $10,130,000 in 2028, $17,630,000 in 2029, and $24,030,000 in 20230. He can earn up to $5,100,000 in per game roster bonuses and $1,750,000 in workout bonuses. (OverTheCap)

Aaron Wilson reports the Seahawks and RB coach Kennedy Polamalu have parted ways.