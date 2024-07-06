NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Darnell Mooney, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

When appearing on the Jim Rome Show, Buccaneers DT Calijah Kancey said Baker Mayfield inspires a lot of players and is a selfless teammate.

“Baker is a guy who you want to run through a wall for,” Kancey said. “He’s a guy that’s going to leave it out on the line. He’s very competitive. He’s a great guy overall, helps out in the community. He’s willing to give his life to anyone on the team or anyone in general. He’s just a baller. He’s a dawg.”

Falcons

Falcons’ new WR Darnell Mooney said he’s enjoying the spacing between receivers in OC Zac Robinson‘s system.

“I love the spacing of everybody,” Mooney said, via Tori McElheney of the team’s site. “Nobody’s ever running into each other. There’s nothing crowded. It’s Kirk (Cousins) throwing the ball to a wide-open person. There’s just one person there, not like three or four people in the same spot.”

Mooney mentioned their offense is not shying away from being aggressive through the air.

“We’re throwing the ball,” Mooney said. “We’re getting the ball in the air.”

Panthers

Carolina brought in HC Dave Canales this offseason after his successful tenure as the OC in Tampa Bay. Canales discussed his emphasis on the run game which will set up everything else they do on offense.

“It all starts with the run game and having (guards) Robert (Hunt) and Damien (Lewis) in there because I love our backfield,” Canales said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Adding Jonathan (Brooks), an opportunity came to us with a really talented guy. And again, depth, talent, just keep adding key pieces. Challenge your roster. That’s what this draft and this offseason was all about. I feel confident that we’ll be able to have a successful run game, which, for me, opens everything else up.”