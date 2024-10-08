NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Derek Carr, Khalen Saunders, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales commented on the team losing C Austin Corbett for the season after his strong play through the first five games.

“Just another blow (for) a guy that just stands for everything that I believe in. The work ethic. The practice habits. The professionalism. His positive outlook in terms of what can be on the next drive,” Canales said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “My heart is with Austin. We had some good conversations and I really appreciate him for just getting this thing starting to go in the right direction with his attitude and the way he approaches things.”

Canales and LT Ikem Ekwonu believe that OL Yosh Nijman and Brady Christensen have the talent to replace Corbett and RT Taylor Moton.

“I thought Yosh showed he’s a big, athletic guy,” Canales noted. “He’s what we thought coming in here — to have a good swing tackle just in case something happens. And he’s progressed really nicely just working through some of the preseason physical things.”

“I feel like we’ve got a great offensive line room, got a lot of guys that have played a lot of downs in the league, and a lot of guys that are excited for the opportunity,” Ekwonu added. “I feel like they’re gonna put the work in, make sure there’s no drop-off at those positions.”

Saints

New Orleans QB Derek Carr left their Week 5 loss in the fourth quarter with an oblique injury. When asked how he felt after the game, Carr mentioned he plans to do everything possible to play in Week 6.

“Not good,” Carr said, via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. “It wasn’t like dealing with pain. … I just can’t do what I want to do. I’m going to do anything I can to make sure I’m there on Sunday.”

Saints

Saints DT Khalen Saunders picked off a tipped pass from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and returned it 37 yards out of the endzone. Saunders credited his running back days in high school as why he was so comfortable as a runner.

“I was trying to get it home, man. Take it home. Them running back days flashed in my head,” Saunders said, via Dave Skretta of the Associated Press. “I was like, ‘That’s 101 (yards). That’s a little ways to go.’ But I was trying to give us some real field position.”

Saunders spent his first four seasons in Kansas City and talked about how he used his time with the team to make a big play.

“I knew it was coming. I know that little ‘tight end flip.’ Man, I told you, there’s certain plays they just can’t run while I’m in the game. And a lot of them are screens and the tight end flip. I was on the scout team for a long time. I have been going against Trav and Pat for a long time. I know all the little tricks and stuff like that.”

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore was fined $14,069 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture), and CB Alontae Taylor was fined $10,916 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture) in Week 4.