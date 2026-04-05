NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Kevin Stefanski, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs GM Jason Licht said that he hopes to sign OLB YaYa Diaby to a long-term extension and wants to keep him in Tampa Bay for well beyond this season.

“I’d love to have YaYa here long term,” Licht said, via Bucs Wire. “He’s a very good, young player that’s probably a little bit underappreciated, I think, overall for what he’s done. He’s a good, young player. We like him a lot.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski said he’s planning on building an offensive system that both QB Michael Penix and QB Tua Tagovailoa can run efficiently.

“I think it’s our job as a coaching staff to play to the strengths of our players,” Stefanski said, via the team’s website. “And obviously with the quarterback position, it’s really important that you streamline what you do to what fits their mind’s eye. There are concepts that I know and I think are really good concepts, and if the quarterback doesn’t like it, we don’t run it. If there’s stuff that they feel really comfortable with, we’ll lean into those. You want to have enough depth in your system where it’s not like you’re running two different offenses for two different guys, you’re just leaning into different things.”

Stefanski wasn’t ready to proclaim Penix as the team’s starter and said that there will be competition at every single position.

“I can’t tell you exactly what it will look like as Michael gets healthy,” Stefanski said, “but the quarterback position, like all of our other positions, will be a competition, yes.”

Falcons GM Ian Cunningham said that WR Drake London‘s contract extension is at the forefront of the team’s plans.

“We’re finishing up this wave of free agency. We’ve got the draft coming, but don’t think for one second that that hasn’t been thought of,” Cunningham said.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts‘ future with the team remains in doubt. Cunningham was non-committal when asked if the team was searching to trade him this off-season.

“It’s my job as the general manager to do what’s best for the organization,” he said. “Kyle is a great player. We’ve seen his skill set. Also, it’s my job to listen. We’re excited to have Kyle. We’re excited for his future.”

Panthers