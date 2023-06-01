NFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- When asked about the amount of turnover the Commanders have had at quarterback, HC Ron Rivera responded it’s a “quarterback-driven league” and they are looking for consistency: “We like the guys that we have. … We’ll see. But it’s one of those things. This is a quarterback-driven league. Guys that are having consistent success right now have consistent quarterbacks, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” via Nicki Jhabvala.
- Rivera reiterated they are confident in Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett: “I’m putting a lot on the position, but I really feel confident in the guys that we have.” (Jhabvala)
- As for S Kamren Curl entering the final year of his contract, Rivera said the organization has “a plan” for prioritizing potential extensions, via Ben Standig.
- Rivera said they’ve been using first-round CB Emmanuel Forbes and CB Benjamin St-Juste as their inside cornerbacks and Kendall Fuller as an outside cornerback, per John Keim.
- Rivera praised Fuller’s ability in a zone match system given he reads the field well.
- Commanders WR Kazmeir Allen is dealing with a hamstring injury. (Jhabvala)
- Field Yates notes the Commanders are set to gain $4 million in cap space by way of post-June 1 cut designations.
- Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy said QB Sam Howell is showing a quick ability to learn from mistakes: “He autocorrects himself as well because he knows exactly what he did and what he should have done, which is a good thing,” per Ben Standig.
- Bieniemy has been encouraged by RB Brian Robinson: “I love what B-Rob brings to the table. … One thing I want him — and not just him, but all of us — is we’re in this together. … That’s a part of the growing process. … B-Rob is about as good of a kid as they come,” via Nicki Jhabvala.
- Commanders DC Jack Del Rio said they are using CBs Benjamin St-Juste and Emmanuel Forbes in the slot this offseason in order to get a look at more combinations they can utilize: “We’re looking at a lot of different combinations there. It’s that time of year. … Where we end up deploying our guys, we’ll see. But we’re building flexibility right now.” (Jhabvala)
Cowboys
- When asked if the Cowboys have any interest in DeAndre Hopkins, HC Mike McCarthy responded he likes his group of receivers: “I really like the look of our group. … There’s nothing good that comes out of those answers. Hop is a hell of a talent,” per Jon Machota.
- Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said he is not distracted by his looming contract extension and is focused on showing his worth to earn all he can in his next deal: “I’m going to be 100 percent honest, I’m not even distracted. The money, definitely worried about it. But it’s not nothing that’s really on my mind every day that I wake up or when I come to the building. I don’t really think about how much money am I gonna make. It’s really just all about coming in and showing my worth, and then let everything else handle itself.” (Machota)
- Cowboys LB Micah Parsons isn’t concerned about leading the NFL in sacks next season. “I’m kinda off the sack wave. I’m onto the impact wave. You see Aaron Donald. He can have 12 sacks, but the impact he makes is so dominant. You can tell. I really just want to be dominant. And then you see guys who have 16-17 sacks, but they’re not considered a guy. I want to be a guy, not one of the guys. You feel me? …I’m not chasing for something. I’m trying to achieve and be greater than someone who is chasing,” via Michael Gehlken.
- Field Yates notes the Cowboys are set to gain $10.9 million in cap space by way of post-June 1 cut designations.
- Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin said the NFL’s new fair catch rule on kickoffs won’t impact him: “I don’t care because I’m not fair catching nothing. I’m being real with you — nothing.” (Patrik Walker)
Giants
- Per SNY, Giants HC Brian Daboll said the team will do its due diligence on free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins: “Anytime there’s someone that’s available, Joe and his staff are going to look into it.”
- However, FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano cites a team source who says the team’s interest isn’t expected to extend far past kicking the tires.
- Per the Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll, Giants LT Andrew Thomas said he and the team haven’t had any extension discussions yet. This offseason is the first year he’s been eligible and the team picked up his fifth-year option that runs through 2024: “If it happens, it happens. Right now, I’m just focusing on the first part of the offseason, and the rest will take care of itself.”
- The Giants will probably still need to do a little bit of restructuring to have enough cap space to operate with during the season in 2023, and Carroll lists DL Leonard Williams‘ deal as more likely for the team to turn to for flexibility than CB Adoree’ Jackson‘s.
- If they get more cap space, Carroll adds the Giants could look to dip into a deep veteran group of free agent edge rushers to reinforce their depth at the position.
