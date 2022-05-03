NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch is confident that he can smooth things over with WR Deebo Samuel after the team decided not to trade him during the draft despite receiving offers.

“We’re trying really hard with Deebo to work through whatever the issues might be,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I always have really believed that there is a sacredness to those conversations and that they remain private, especially with things like this. I think it’s in everyone’s best interest we don’t get into that. I don’t think [the obstacles] are insurmountable. I think we can find a way to resolution, and we’re hopeful for that because we know what he’s been to this organization. Thirty-sixth pick in 2019, and he’s been so good on and off the field. Obviously, a tremendous player. He makes us better. I think we make him better. And we’re hopeful that we get everything right and that we’re rolling forward.”

49ers CB Jason Verrett’s new deal qualifies for the veteran salary benefit and carries a cap charge of $895,000. (Field Yates)

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Steve Keim commented on the team attempting to sign QB Kyler Murray to an extension prior to the 2022 season.

“Anytime you’ve seen quarterbacks after their third year does their contract extensions, it’s generally been anywhere from about to July to September,” Keim said on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “It’s one of those things when we get through free agency and the draft process, I mean it’s a lot of work we put into that. So now we can take a step back, take a breath, refocus, and try to get something done. As I said, Kyler’s our long-term future, and there’s no doubt we wanna have him here in Arizona.”

Arizona LB Anthony Pandy was invited to the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp. (Aaron Wilson)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll doesn’t envision WR D.K. Metcalf leaving the team.

“It’s really important to us,” Carroll said via PFT. “We’ll kick it into (GM) John (Schneider’s) court here in the weeks to come after the draft. We’re really communicating great and DK, we’ve been on a great wavelength to move forward. Hopefully, this will all work out. We don’t plan on him going anywhere. We want him to be with us.”

Oregon CB Mykael Wright has accepted an invite to the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp. (James Crepea)

has accepted an invite to the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp. (James Crepea) Princeton LB Samuel Wright was invited to the Seahawks’ and Falcons’ rookie minicamps. (Aaron Wilson)