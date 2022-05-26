NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

While making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Ian Rapoport said he’s confident that the 49ers and Deebo Samuel can figure out their situation but they still require “work that has to get done.”

“I think they can get it settled,” Rapoport said. “I don’t believe it is settled right now. There’s a lot of work that has to be done. When a player asks for a trade, basically says he does not want to be there, and it has nothing to do with the contract – because remember he basically told them, ‘Don’t offer me a contract. I’m not going to take it. I want to be traded.’ There is some work that has to get done.”

Rapoport reiterated that San Francisco and Samuel haven’t completely resolved their issues.

“Kyle Shanahan is very charismatic. And also very good at making sure football players are good at their jobs. He’s a great play designer, and he has helped Deebo Samuel become the dynamic weapon he has been. So, I think they can get it worked out, but they are not there yet.”

Rapoport believes that Samuel’s issues are related to his usage as a running back.

“I think it’s more career longevity,” Rapoport said. “And running backs, it hurts, you get injured all the time, you have a short career. You’ve seen the contracts with running backs, it’s different. As a receiver, those guys are getting paid like nothing we’ve ever seen and you can play into your 30s.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said he views DB Robert Rochell as a rookie this year, due mostly in part to the fact that he had to deal with a lot of things during his actual rookie season last year that took away from his development

“I look at Robert Rochell in a lot of instances as a rookie because he did some really good things, but I don’t think anybody understands all of the things he was pushing through – whether it’s the wrist injury, he ended up having the lung/rib type of deal,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “He’s a guy that made a great play in 7-on-7 today. You can see the communication in that meeting room with Chris Shula, Jonathan Cooley and Raheem and Lance Schulters has been excellent. Being able to identify some of those younger guys, they fit the mold and looking forward to seeing those guys continue to evolve for us on the back end.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll is excited about the addition of WR Marquise Goodwin and said that his speed is something unique that he brings to the offense.

“I’m excited, anytime somebody brings something unique, which this guy is historically really, really fast,” Carroll said, via Seahawks Wire. “We played against him and we have respect for him from all of that. We really thought, seriously, about drafting him way back then, so we are happy to get it done.”

While not asking him to be a mentor, Carroll hopes that Goodwin’s experience will rub off on the rest of the league.

“I’m hoping it will rub off on other guys as he goes through it,” Carroll said. “I’m not asking him to be a mentor to anybody, but Sanjay will use him accordingly to demonstrate stuff and do things that he has coached over the years, that Marquise can do.”