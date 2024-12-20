NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, Budda Baker, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel is experiencing a career-low year, recording just 43.8 yards per game. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan doesn’t think Samuel has lost a step and noted that he had to battle back from injuries suffered early in the season.

“I don’t think Deebo’s slowed down,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “I think he got banged up earlier in the year. I thought he had an awesome training camp to where I’d say he didn’t slow down at all. We were real excited going into the year and I want to say it was Week 2 he got hurt in. I think Week 2 versus Minnesota, he had over 100 yards and then we didn’t get him versus the Rams. I don’t know if he missed two games or one, but it set him back for a few weeks and then when he came back he had pneumonia, he had a rib thing. I think that set him off for like a month where he couldn’t practice as much. When you build up a bunch in camp and then you miss a lot of time in practice it is hard to maintain that stuff.”

Shanahan added Samuel hasn’t gotten as clear of looks and he’s not the only player struggling in San Francisco’s offense.

“But by no means do I think he’s lost it or anything. Then his looks haven’t been quite as good this year, just like for everybody. When the 10 guys around you aren’t doing quite as good, whether it’s him, whether it’s the quarterback, whether it’s O-Line, you’re not going to do as good as you did the year before.”

Cardinals

Cardinals S Budda Baker recently signed a three-year, $54 million extension. The safety said he’s hoping to play the rest of his career in Arizona.

“Not a lot of players can say they have done that,” Baker said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “At the end of the day I want to win and I’m trying to be that building block in helping the Arizona Cardinals win. That’s what I’ve stuck my mind to.”

Kyler Murray thinks the Cardinals have the right building blocks in place to create a strong team.

“I think we’re on the right track having the young guys play longer here, building through the draft, and having guys that are invested in the organization, growing up and playing and hopefully sticking here and keeping that trend going,” Murray said.

Baker was also recently named a Rooney Award finalist, given to players who best demonstrate on-field sportsmanship.

“I just try to play the game at a high level and do it to the best of my ability,” Baker said. “Be the best teammate I can be. I don’t really talk smack much to the other team, I don’t know. It’s definitely something cool.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (knee) said he’s improving every day and expects to play in Week 16: “I’m getting better every day. Looking forward to Sunday.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)