NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, Matthew Stafford, 49ers Draft Fits, Rams WR Fits

ESPN’s Dan Graziano points out the 49ers would have a tough time trading WR Deebo Samuel because they would be hit with $31.55 million in dead money for 2025 while that number increases to $47 million if he’s dealt after his March 22 roster bonus.

Graziano thinks designating Samuel as a post-June 1 cut is the only reasonable approach for San Francisco given his dead money figure would drop to $10.75 million for 2025 and $20.8 million for 2026.

49ers GM John Lynch said the 49ers will release DT Javon Hargrave, who missed most of the 2024 season with a triceps tear, and allow him to become a free agent next month. (Matt Barrows)

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows examines the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft for the 49ers’ perfect fits.

At quarterback, Barrows names Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel as a seventh-round prospect given he’s well experienced at the college level with over 2,000 pass attempts and can also be productive as a runner.

Barrows lists Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson as a third-round prospect whose speed compares to former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert.

At wide receiver, Barrows lists TCU's Savion Williams as a third-round pick and UNLV's Ricky White as a sixth-rounder. Barrows points out Williams' 6-foot, 5-inch frame and compares White to former 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne.

As for a potential tight end, Barrows names first-round prospect Tyler Warren of Penn State given he's one of the "most versatile weapons" available in this year's draft.

Barrows thinks OT Chase Lundt stands out as a fourth-rounder, comparing him to Ravens OT Roger Rosengarten.

At guard, Barrows names Oregon State's Joshua Gray as another fourth-round pick to keep an eye on.

Another second-round prospect Barrows could see making an impact in San Francisco is Ohio State DE JT Tuimoloau.

Barrows thinks Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen stands out as a potential first- or second-round pick given his productivity against the run.

stands out as a potential first- or second-round pick given his productivity against the run. Barrows could see Virginia S Jonas Sanker being attractive as a sixth-round pick after proving to be a strong special teams player.

The Rams are heading into an overhaul at receiver behind Puka Nacua with Cooper Kupp likely to be traded and Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, and Tyler Johnson all set to hit free agency. Sitting with the No. 26 pick in the upcoming draft, NFL media’s Daniel Jeremiah likes Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka or Texas’ Matthew Golden for Los Angeles because of their projectability to contribute right away.

“If they were going to go in another direction, there could be a little bit of a makeover there in their receiver room,” Jeremiah said, via Cameron DaSilva of the Rams Wire. “So Emeka Egbuka, if he were to get there, that one makes sense. He’d be a great fit for somebody that wants plug-and-play for a team that’s ready to win right now. And I would say the same for Matthew Golden. Those would be guys I love for the Rams.”

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports that other teams don’t necessarily believe it’s open season for the Rams and QB Matthew Stafford even though they’ve granted his agent permission to speak with other teams. He points out figuring out trade compensation would still be a major hurdle for an interested team.