NFC Notes: Deion Jones, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

The Saints face a huge change in 2022 transitioning into a post-Sean Payton future. But this offseason their goal was to minimize the change as much as possible everywhere else, which included promoting DC Dennis Allen to head coach and retaining the builk of the coaching staff.

“I think that was huge, keeping the DNA the same,” Saints RB Mark Ingram said, via the team’s website. “It’s not like it’s a full rebuild here. I think you have a team that can make a lot of noise and make a run at it. Obviously, we have to improve and get better and gel as a unit, but I think keeping the DNA of the team, the culture of the team the same, I think that’s huge and I think we’ll all benefit from it.”

Allen had a brief unsuccessful stint as the head coach of the Raiders, losing his job in his third season in 2014 after compiling just 8 wins. He filled in as the interim head coach for Payton last year for a win against the Buccaneers, however, and Ingram says so far so good.