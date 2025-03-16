NFC Notes: DeMarcus Lawrence, Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson, Cardinals, Seahawks

Cardinals

New Cardinals DE Josh Sweat cashed in during free agency after winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles. He noted that signing with Arizona seemed like a no-brainer to him due to his familiarity with coaches Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis.

“Really great situation. People I’ve already been around and won games with, so I know it’s the right situation, for sure,” Sweat said, via CardsWire.com.”I actually just wanted to make a decision on my own,” he said. “I really didn’t speak to many players that have reached out. I was just like, I’m gonna make this decision on my own for me, no influence from anybody.”

“I’m a football player, so I make plays, whether it’s pass rush or not,” Sweat continued. “I make tackles, I don’t care. I can stop the run, play blocks, whatever. Now, my passion is pass rushing, but my passion is also being a great football player, affecting the game however I can. Doesn’t matter if it’s a pass or not…I just want to win more games. You never know if you’re really going to be happy, but I’m in the position to be where I think I’m going to end up being the happiest. So that’s what it was.”

Cardinals

The most valuable defensive linemen for teams tend to be the ones who get to the opposing quarterback the most often. But there’s a lot of value in stopping the run as well, which new Cardinals DT Dalvin Tomlinson has made a career out of specializing in. It’s the biggest reason Arizona signed him to a two-year deal worth nearly $30 million after he was cut by the Browns.

“Pass rushing is the pinnacle of D-line, but the thing is, we won’t be in a position to actually pass rush if we don’t stop the run,” Tomlinson said via Darren Urban of the team website. Seahawks Former Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence signed with Seattle after spending 11 years in Dallas. Lawrence called Dallas his home but ultimately felt they were never going to compete for a Super Bowl before he retired. “Change of scenery is always good, but Dallas is my home,” Lawrence said, via Hawk Blogger. “Made my home there, my family lives there. I’m forever gonna be there, but I know for sure I’m not going to win a Super Bowl there. So, yeah … we here.”