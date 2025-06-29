NFC Notes: Deommodore Lenoir, Michael Wilson, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

According to UFL executive and former NFL FB Daryl Johnston, the Texans were not the only team interested in CB Damon Arnette, as 49ers GM John Lynch also called about the former Ohio State and Raiders starter.

“It was a couple of teams that were reaching out on him,” Johnston said, via Aaron Wilson. “He’s got everything you want, he’s got the length. He’s a former first-round draft pick, so the talent is there. It’s really the maturity. Has he learned from what happened to him, his first opportunity when he was in Vegas?…So, it was great to see the Houston Texans call, DeMeco Ryans, because John Lynch in San Francisco was another one that called about him. So you can see that he really fits that style of defense that DeMeco wants to install with the Texans coming from the San Francisco 49ers because those were probably the two busiest teams that were reaching out on Damon’s behalf.”

Per Matt Barrows, the 49ers made the following promotions in the personnel department: Tariq Ahmad to Vice President of Player Personnel, RJ Gillen to Assistant GM, Brian Hampton to Assistant GM and Matt Ploenzke to Vice President, Football R&D.

to Vice President of Player Personnel, to Assistant GM, to Assistant GM and to Vice President, Football R&D. Statement from the 49ers on the arrest of CB Deommodore Lenoir: “We are aware of the matter involving Deommodore Lenoir and are in the process of gathering further information.” (Matt Maiocco)

Cardinals

The Cardinals picked up WR Simi Fehoko as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, reuniting him with his college roommate at Stanford, Cardinals WR Michael Wilson.

“We would talk, even the next year when Elijah came in, that we could be in the league together, we could be on a team together, that there is always a chance,” Fehoko said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “Just to have it come to fruition is kind of crazy.”

Wilson reflected on his college career and how his view on football changed since entering the NFL.

“Your success in the pros affects your lifestyle at home,” Wilson said. “Naturally, and I fall victim of this myself, you’re going to be a little more self-interested in the NFL than college because (the money and job) affects your life outside of the building. In college, it feels so genuine, you’re going to be there three to five years, living with teammates, eating with them. In the pros, you practice and you go home.”

Cardinals TE Elijah Higgins is another former Stanford Cardinal. He thinks Fehoko, Wilson, and himself are players who learned to do things “the right way.”

“Stanford guys are known for taking things seriously and do things the right way,” Higgins said. “I think the two guys and myself, we do the right thing more times than not. It’s special to be on the same team.”

Seahawks

Seahawks DT Jarran Reed said the defense’s goal is to be a top unit this year after returning most of their starters.

“My personal goal, my opinion, which I think everybody will back me on this, is that we want to be number one,” Reed said, via the team’s website. “We want to be number one in every category. That’s what we’re striving for. We’re hungry. Every game may not be perfect, but that’s what we’re striving for, that’s what we’re working hard to get to.”

Seahawks DC Aden Durde is impressed with the veteran presence at voluntary OTAs, which tells him that there’s a lot of buy-in on the defensive side of the ball.

“It says a lot about the people that we have in the building,” Durde said. “They’re people that want to improve, they want to grow, no matter what type of situation they are at in their career. I talked to J-Reed about little things we can do, he teaches me stuff that he sees. Leo, the same thing, Law (DeMarcus Lawrence), the same thing. Guys want to do it the right way here, and if we can keep doing that, we can make those jumps, especially with everyone here.”

Durde said that this year’s OTAs feel different after the team brought back almost all of its starters and most of its depth pieces.

“It feels a lot different,” Durde said of these June workouts. “Just the energy, the understanding, there’s a lot of similarities, it’s just you know the people better, there’s a lot more trust built, the communication is smoother. It’s fun. From the defensive perspective, it allows them to connect more, it allows the coaches to connect with them more. You have to go back to square one. No matter what foundation you’ve built, you have to go back to square one, re-teach it and build it up again. We’ve got a stronger foundation this time. Last year we were doing it from brand new, but now we’re building on the same thing. So now it allows connection, and then we can teach some of the whys within the plays.