NFC Notes: Derrick Brown, Kyle Pitts, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts has been making an effort to build a friendship with QB Michael Penix Jr. by going out to play golf together.

“Most of the time we go out early, so it’s just me, him and [kicker Younghoe] Koo, and maybe a couple of other guys, where it’s just us out there and we’re just playing fast and just enjoying the time,” Pitts said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN. “Just like how you say, not thinking about football. So that’s a big thing for us, just hearing the birds chirp and playing music and talking about everything but football.”

Pitts takes examples from other tight ends who established close relationships with their quarterback, like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs, and Matt Ryan and Tony Gonzalez during their time on the Falcons.

“Just being younger, I like to just watch older people, so seeing Travis [Kelce] and Patrick [Mahomes], seeing when Matt [Ryan] was here, Matt and Tony [Gonzalez],” Pitts said. “Just all of the great quarterbacks who were successful had a great relationship with their tight end. So, just seeing that and learning from other guys, that’s something I kind of authentically wanted to grow with him, and it’s pretty cool.”

Penix said he and Pitts often talk about different plays and routes they can work on.

“I feel like our connection is great, not just what we’ve been doing so far on the field, but off the field as well, because of that,” Penix said. “And each and every day, even when we’re golfing, we talk football, too, every now and then. Just talking about different plays, different routes, and stuff like that. So I feel like that time away from football, we still kind of in that mindset like, OK, yeah, we out here having fun golfing, but we know what’s the real thing we need to work on and make sure we continue to get better at each and every day and we’ve been doing a great job with it.”

Panthers

Panthers DT Derrick Brown spoke about his recovery from a serious knee injury that cost him the 2024 season.

“I was just definitely anxious, especially coming back from camp,” Brown told reporters, via PanthersWire.com. “As soon as I got back, I got the oblique injury. Knee’s been good. I think a big thing for me was just making it through a whole week. Traveling with the team on Wednesday, practicing on Thursday, during the walkthroughs and everything, and just being able to finish out the week and the game. I think it was a lot of pestering all week, leading up to that. I definitely sat on the sideline in high anticipation the week before, for the Cleveland game. Didn’t practice. So getting back out there was awesome.”

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore said they have not made a decision on the starting quarterback and hinted they will wait through the final preseason game. (Katherine Terrell)