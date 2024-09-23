NFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Micah Parsons, Devin White, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

Dallas fell to 1-2 after a Week 3 loss to the Ravens where Baltimore RB Derrick Henry gashed them 151 yards and two touchdowns. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones outlined his great respect for Henry but mentioned he was too expensive in free agency for them to pursue this offseason.

“Hats off to him. He had a great day today. Have all the respect in the world for him,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “And so that’s what happens when you don’t sign good ones: They can come back and have a great game against you. But the bottom line is we couldn’t afford Derrick Henry. Why can’t you buy a mansion when you live in a different kind of house? We couldn’t afford him. We can’t make that all fit. That’s as simple as that.”

Following a rough defensive start to the season, Dallas DE Micah Parsons believes they need to re-focus on doing their jobs instead of playing hero ball.

“Now we got people trying to be Superman,” Parsons added. “People just got to do their jobs, bro. We don’t need everyone to be Superman. We don’t know Superman at all. We just need 11 guys playing together, and right now it’s just not in unison.”

Eagles

Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson on defeating his former team in Week 3: “Listen, we keep receipts. That’s what I told y’all in the locker room. ‘See y’all Sunday.’ I told y’all a couple of days before, they got rid of me, I ain’t get rid of them. It’s still in me. It’s still tatted on me. (lifts jersey and shows fleur-de-lis tattoo on abdomen). I ain’t worried.” (Brooks Kubena)

on defeating his former team in Week 3: “Listen, we keep receipts. That’s what I told y’all in the locker room. ‘See y’all Sunday.’ I told y’all a couple of days before, they got rid of me, I ain’t get rid of them. It’s still in me. It’s still tatted on me. (lifts jersey and shows fleur-de-lis tattoo on abdomen). I ain’t worried.” (Brooks Kubena) Gardner-Johnson was fined $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) and DE Brandon Graham $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) stemming from Week 1.

$11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) stemming from Week 1. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert had the most receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history on Sunday with 170 yards.

Eagles

Eagles LB Devin White admitted that he’s handling being a backup in Philadelphia better than he did in Tampa Bay.

“Maybe it’s about how you respond,” White said, via PFT. “How you handle yourself because that’s the only thing I can control. I can’t put myself in the game, but I can control my attitude, my health, every practice, and just my swagger in the building. Still come here every day like a pro and handle my business. I got a son. He can cry when he doesn’t get his way. That isn’t for me to do.”

White said he regrets how his time in Tampa Bay came to an end.

“I think my situation last year with Tampa, I don’t think I handled it the best,” White said. “It was a lot going on that we didn’t expect to go on, just far as you know, starting off asking for a trade. That wasn’t like me, but I did it. I had to own up to it. Went to work, went to training camp, did everything right. Obviously getting hurt. . . . Everybody say I got benched, but I was literally inactive because of health reasons. And that’s cool. Got past it, came back. They worked me into the game with my foot and played nickel and did good at my role and that was the end of it. . . . So, it’s like I’ve been in that situation before of just having to overcome adversity. Just make a man out of you at the end of the day.”