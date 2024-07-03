NFC Notes: De’Vondre Campbell, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers new LB De’Vondre Campbell said he’s always been attracted to San Francisco’s defensive system and he played in a similar scheme with the Falcons.

“I’ve obviously had a lot of opportunities to play against the San Francisco 49ers in the past,” Campbell said, via Justin Melo of 49ersWebZone. “I’ve honestly always been attracted to the style of football they play. I’ve actually played in a similar defensive scheme when I was playing with the Atlanta Falcons. There’s already a sense of familiarity present as far as the system goes.”

Campbell said the 49ers had to fill a void after LB Dre Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl and feels he’ll be able to contribute.

“I love the way this defense intends to play football. They hunt, they have a bunch of dogs. The honest truth is they had a void that needed to be filled after losing a really great player to injury [Dre Greenlaw] in the Super Bowl. I feel like I can come in and contribute. I don’t need to do anything more than what’s being asked of me.”

As for his potential playing time, if Greenlaw remains out, Campbell said it’s his goal to just continue learning the system and make the most of his time in San Francisco.

“That’s really not up to me. My goal right now is to try to learn as much as I can about this defense so I can help them. Whatever is required of me, I’m going to be ready to impress the coaching staff. I want to get on the field because I know nothing is promised or guaranteed. They called me and told me they wanted me [in free agency]. It was a really good opportunity for myself to join a contender. I’m just trying to make the most of it. I don’t have any expectations really. I’m just trying to impress this coaching staff and let the chips fall where they may.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is looking forward to first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr. being his go-to playmaker and noted Harrison’s natural ability to dominate on a football field.

“He’s been good at football his whole life,” Murray said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “He’s been groomed by one of the best – his pops [Marvin Harrison Sr.], obviously, a Hall of Famer. . . . I have no doubt that he’ll go do his thing this year and win whatever he wants to. I know how much he loves the game just sitting there talking to him.”

“But his energy, what he’s going to mean to the team, I think everybody should be excited.”

Rams

When appearing on Green Light with Chris Long, Rams HC Sean McVay said S Kamren Curl reminds him of former Rams S/LB Mark Barron because of how Curl “attacks the football.”

“Kam Curl is a guy that, and I say this in the most complimentary way because I love this guy, he reminds me of Mark Barron,” McVay said. “Mark Barron was like a silent assassin. He takes everything in, he’s so smart, he’s tough as (expletive). Kam Curl has a similar demeanor and disposition as him. now, Mark will knock you – he was a total G, but I say that in terms of how much confidence I have in what Kam can be. I thought you saw him do a lot of stuff in Washington where he can come down and play man coverage on different guys at that two or three location. He’s violent with the way he attacks the football. I like the way that he’s a close-quarter tackler and then you can see him playing different parts of the field. We’ll ask him to do some different stuff, but the game makes sense to him. You ask him a question and he’s answering it. He picks and chooses his words wisely. This guy’s taking everything in, he knows what the hell’s going on and he’s a grown man.”