NFC Notes: Dontayvion Wicks, Sam Darnold, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston stated the Bears were in on OLB Matt Judon before he was traded to Atlanta: “There were several teams interested in acquiring the 32-year-old, according to league sources, including the Bears, whose desire for a pass-rusher led them to offer a third-round selection of their own. The Patriots opted for the Atlanta pick and now own nine choices in the 2025 draft.”

Jeff Howe of The Athletic also reported Chicago offered a third-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for Judon.

Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks said coaches have emphasized “starting fast” this week in practice.

“That’s what we wanted to do; that’s what we talked about all week — starting fast,” Wicks said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “That’s what we came out and did. Coaches called the play, trusted us and we got it done.”

Packers passing game coordinator Jason Vrable praised Wicks for developing how he attacks deep passes in the air.

“As you watched his route, when he set the guy up and he was going to the red line,” Vrable said. “I felt early in the year last year we were kinda getting rerouted at that point and pushed out a little bit wider than we want. On deep balls, you have to stack the defender. If you’re not, then it’s just a 50-50 ball. We don’t really want those. He did a really good job with the set at the top and the shoulders down, the dig in, and then Jordan threw a great ball and the protection was great.”

As for Jordan Love‘s lack of success on downfield passes last season, QB coach Tom Clements thinks they tried to force too many situations.

“He’s always had the arm talent to make the throws downfield,” Clements said. “I think just at the beginning of the year, you can call deep passes and, if you get the right coverage, then you have a shot to take it downfield. If you don’t get the right coverage, you can’t force it downfield. I think maybe at times we were trying to go downfield when the defense didn’t allow it.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell is confident with what QB Sam Darnold brings to the team and his ability to lead the offense.

“Our football team has been and will continue to be excited about Sam Darnold and what he’s been able to bring,” O’Connell said, via PFT. “Great two days of work for him this week before we continue on with our preparations for the opener. And I can’t wait to see Sam not only these next two days, but continue to stack some really, really good days and showing ultra comfort in our offense. [He has] really been a bright spot to go along with what J.J. McCarthy had done early on in camp as well.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings hosted QB Ben Bryant, QB Jacob Sirmon and WR Justin Hall for workouts.