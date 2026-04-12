NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Commanders Offseason, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the team entered free agency with significant cap space, but with caveats: “The Commanders entered free agency with lots of cap space, but that was partly a mirage. They had more roster spots to fill than most after signing so many short-term contracts over the past two offseasons, and they filled them with a league-high seven newcomers earning at least $6.5 million per year.”
- Executives assessed the quality of these high-dollar signings: “You kind of get what you pay for with those $6 million-$8 million guys. They are fringe starters. It makes some sense. You gotta fill out your roster. They had to get younger.”
- The team invested heavily in edge rushers: “Those are rotational pieces. Oweh is more of a DPR (designated pass rusher) than an every-down guy, a little hit and miss. But they needed some speed on defense.”
- One under-the-radar signing to watch was defensive lineman Tim Settle: “Settle was Houston’s best run defender, the interior guy who knocks people back. I would have loved to have had him. He’s a Virginia Tech kid, from Virginia, so that was what it was.”
- Quarterback Jayden Daniels’ health is pivotal under first-time offensive coordinator David Blough: “They are making a bunch of revolving-door moves this year, which looks like a panic to me. It is going to depend on how the quarterback plays. He can save it all.”
- The Commanders have named John Glenn as their assistant special teams coach.
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore will take a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texas CB Malik Muhammad seemed to indicate he had a visit with the Commanders. (Erik Turner)
Eagles
- Arizona DB Treydan Stukes will take a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ian Rapoport)
- Boston College OT Jude Bowry had a 30 visit with the Eagles this week. (Mike Reiss)
- Oregon OT Isaiah World had a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Field Yates)
- Utah OT Caleb Lomu visited the Eagles. (Billy Marshall)
- Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas visited the Eagles. (Aaron Wilson)
- Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling will take a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Jeremy Fowler)
Giants
- Dennard Wilson enters his first season as the Giants’ defensive coordinator. He mentioned that he scouted CB Deonte Banks while he was the Ravens’ defensive backs coach and wants to make things as “simple” as possible for him this offseason to streamline his development: “He’s a talented player. He’s big. He can run. He brings an element of physicality, but he’s had an up-and-down career thus far. Tae will have the opportunity to go out there and get better. We’re going to put things on his plate, try to make things as simple as they can be in terms of conceptual teaching — and that’s for everybody.” (Ryan Dunleavy)
- Oklahoma G Febechi Nwaiwu will take a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ian Rapoport)
- Georgia WR Zachariah Branch said he had a private on-campus meeting with the Giants. (Justin Melo)
- Miami OT Markel Bell met with the Giants at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
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