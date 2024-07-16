NFC Notes: Dre’Mont Jones, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers RB coach Bobby Turner has been impressed with fourth-round RB Isaac Guerendo and compared his speed to former RB Raheem Mostert.

“They’re very close,” Turner said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “Raheem was just a blink faster.”

“Just like we had to do with Raheem, we’ve got to get (Guerendo) to see what we want. Get him to know what we want. And then he’ll get a feel for it and the light comes on. And, bam, the rest is a win for us.”

Rams

According to an ESPN survey, Rams QB Matthew Stafford was voted the fifth-best QB in the NFL.

A rival head scout emphasized Stafford's need for a strong offensive line at this point in his career: "At this stage, he needs a quality offensive line. They weren't great up front last year and he still produced. They should be better. Stafford can use his legs on occasion but should be playing comfortably in the pocket at this stage." (ESPN)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald spoke about the different ways the team can use DL Dre’Mont Jones after his three-year, $51 million contract resulted in just four and a half sacks in his first season with the team.

“I think his skill set lends to trying to play a little matchup ball with him or setting another guy up,” Macdonald said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “He can do a lot of things. We’ve talked about it, but we’re really excited about Dre’Mont. When you have guys that can do multiple things, play different gaps in the run game and rush at different levels in the pass game and you can have more big guys, it just opens up more personnel groups, more looks you can generate. Overall, it’s good for us. … We’ll kind of reassess how the spring has been, reassess our plan going into camp, and then as camp goes, we’re going see how it evolves throughout camp. I think you have to have that attitude. If you just cookie cutter it … I think you limit yourself on how far you can take your team.”

Veteran DL Leonard Williams also commented on Jones and what he can bring to the team’s defense in his second season.

“I think it benefits us in creating matchups where you’re putting the defensive player in the best position and then you’re also confusing the offense,” Williams said. “It makes it harder for the offense to study us knowing that they may see Dre’Mont at a five-technique on film, and then when we line up and play against them, he’s probably going to be playing zero- or three-technique. So it’s harder for an offense to scheme against one specific player because we move around so much.”