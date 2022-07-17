NFC Notes: Eagles, Andrew Thomas, Giants, Panthers

Giants LT Andrew Thomas pointed out experience and consistency were two big factors that allowed him to make a jump in his second year, adding he’s continuing to refine his technique in hopes of making another jump in his third year.

“I think it was one, consistency, and then just understanding the position a little more as far as understanding what rushers are looking at, if that makes sense,” Thomas said via the team’s official website. “Like if they’re timing rushers, are they reactive rushers, things like that. Understanding how leverage works as far as hand placement and depending on who you’re going against…If you put something on film that’s not good, it’s going to come up again if you don’t fix it. That’s one thing I learned really quickly. If you don’t fix something, they’re going to take advantage of it. Then the next thing is just how much of a chess game it is. A lot of times, we look at measurable like how fast or how strong someone is. But when you really get down to it, it’s the technique that makes the biggest difference I think.”

Thomas is looking forward to working with new OL coach Bobby Johnson and pointed out the differences in technique that Johnson likes over his previous coaches.

“The technique is a little different. He likes a little more of an ankle set, square to the line of scrimmage,” Thomas said of Johnson. “He wants us to be the aggressors in pass pro. Get into the defensive end and make a move as quick as possible, things like that. I’m looking forward to it.”

Thomas reiterated that he believes the best thing for the team to make a jump this year is cohesion and gaining continuity along the offensive line.

“Across the whole offensive line, continuity is a huge thing,” Thomas said. “This year, we had some vets come in that were in the system in Buffalo, so I think that will help us pick up the system and learn it. But playing together and getting snaps together makes a huge difference.”