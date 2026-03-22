NFC Notes: Eagles Contracts, Draft Visits, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys
- TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr will meet with the Cowboys before his pro day and attend their local day. (Justin Melo)
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. will take an official visit with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
- San Diego State CB Chris Johnson had a private meeting with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Cowboys OL coach Conor Riley was at the Kentucky pro day to watch C Jager Burton, G Jalen Farmer, and G Josh Braun. (Tony Pauline)
- Texas Tech DE Romello Height took a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane has a 30 visit scheduled with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)
- Georgia Tech QB Haynes King met privately with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Louisville DT Rene Konga will take a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
- USC S Kamari Ramsey said he plans to visit the Cowboys. (USC)
- Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon met with the Cowboys at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Penn State OL Olavaivega Ioane, Drew Shelton, Nick Dawkins, and Nolan Rucci will work out privately for the Cowboys. (Tony Pauline)
- Texas CB Malik Muhammad has an upcoming visit with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)
Eagles
- The Eagles signed RB Dameon Pierce to a one-year deal worth $1.29 million in base value, with $250,000 fully guaranteed, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.15 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit, with no signing bonus disclosed. (Wilson)
- The Eagles signed CB Jonathan Jones to a one-year deal worth $2 million in base value, fully guaranteed, including a $500,000 signing bonus and a $1.3 million salary. The contract also includes voidable years from 2027 through 2030. (Wilson)
- The Eagles signed P Braden Mann to a four-year deal worth $15 million in base value, with $8 million in total guarantees, including $7 million fully guaranteed and $1 million injury guaranteed, plus a $2.285 million signing bonus, a $2.155 million option bonus, and a $2.11 million second option bonus. The contract includes salaries of $1.215 million, $1.345 million, $1.39 million, and $1.435 million, and features voidable years from 2030 through 2033. (Wilson)
- The Eagles signed WR Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal worth $5 million in base value, fully guaranteed, with a maximum value of $6.5 million, including a $3.7 million signing bonus and a $1.3 million salary. The contract also includes voidable years from 2027 through 2030. (Wilson)
Giants
- Penn State WR Trebor Pena will visit with the Giants before the draft. There’s a good chance this will count as a local visit. (Arye Pulli)
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion will take a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Fowler)
- USC WR Makai Lemon will take a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ohio State LB Arvell Reese had a 30 visit with the Giants. (Arye Pulli)
- Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton met with the Giants at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
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