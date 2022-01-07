NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Joe Judge, Washington

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni has kept up the morale of his players this season through the ups and downs, with receivers Greg Ward and Jalen Reagor discussing how he has helped to instill confidence in them.

“Good or bad, he’s always there to talk to you about all the little details, and he never gets down on you,” Ward said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “[Sirianni] always instills that confidence by just showing us videos, showing us examples of how to do certain things. And it’s every single day. We don’t really take a day off [from] the little details and I think when the head coach just comes in and helps you with that, I think that really instills a lot of confidence in a lot of players.”

“Even when the fans were booing me, he was very upset about it,” Reagor said. “When I dropped the pass against New York, he was the first person to walk [up] to me. He walked me all the way through the tunnel and everything. He’ll text me, he’ll come up to me [and] just say little words of affirmation. And then, with everyone else, I’m pretty sure he does the same. I feel like he’s an even better person than the people that just look at him like, ‘Oh, he’s a coach,’ because he shows strong emotion.”

Giants

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano believes that Giants GM David Gettleman will “retire” following the season and HC Joe Judge will be making his return, along with QB Daniel Jones . When it comes to Jones, Vacchiano does not see the team picking up his fifth-year option.

is back with the team following an absence due to a personal matter and is expected to play this week, according to Judge. (Jordan Raanan) Giants DC Patrick Graham told reporters that “the idea is to be a head coach one day” despite the fact that he turned down an interview request from the Jets last offseason. (Dan Duggan)

told reporters that “the idea is to be a head coach one day” despite the fact that he turned down an interview request from the Jets last offseason. (Dan Duggan) Albert Breer still expects Giants HC Joe Judge to get a third year in New York.

to get a third year in New York. Breer mentions that Giants assistant GM Kevin Abrams is very well-respected in the building and will get a look for their GM job.

is very well-respected in the building and will get a look for their GM job. Should the Giants opt to hire an external candidate, Breer mentions Titans’ Monti Ossenfort or Patriots’ Dave Ziegler as two fits with Judge.

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera didn’t have much to say when his team’s sidelined fighting was referenced during a speech by Giants HC Joe Judge.

“Honestly I just find it interesting and I have no response to that,’’ Rivera said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “To me, the important thing is we play on Sunday more so than anything else and I’m more concerned with getting ready to play a football game as opposed to anything else. . . . One thing I tell our guys is, ‘Let’s pay attention to what’s important and not what’s interesting.’ To me, that’s an interesting comment, it really is. It really isn’t going to impact what’s going to happen on Sunday, for the most part.”