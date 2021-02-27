NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman ranks what he thinks the Eagles will do with the No. 6 pick in order of likelihood, from taking a non-quarterback to drafting a quarterback to trading down within the top ten to trading down outside of the top ten.
- Adding a blue-chip player no matter the position is the priority, and if there’s a quarterback sitting at No. 6 who the Eagles like, Berman says that will be the pick.
- If the Eagles were to dramatically tear the roster down, Berman thinks they could get as much as a second-round pick for RT Lane Johnson or DT Fletcher Cox, mid-round picks for G Brandon Brooks or DE Brandon Graham and late-rounders for DE Derek Barnett and LT Andre Dillard.
- Berman adds the trade price for TE Zach Ertz at this point is a Day 3 pick given it’s clear he won’t be back with the Eagles in 2021 and could just be released.
Giants
- According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are expected to approach OT Nate Solder about restructuring his $16.5 million cap number for 2021, which will likely determine whether New York wants him back for next season.
Washington
- When examining possible free-agent options at receiver for Washington, John Keim of ESPN points out that Panthers WR Curtis Samuel has a connection to Washington HC Ron Rivera and GM Marty Hurney, who drafted him out of Ohio State back in 2017.
- Other impending free-agent options could include Raiders WR Nelson Agholor, Texans WR Will Fuller, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin, and Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.
- Keim cites an NFL agent who “was adamant” against sending clients into a quarterback situation similar to Washington’s, considering that it could prevent them from “building up statistics and earning another deal.”
- However, Keim spoke to another NFL agent who did not think the lack of a premier quarterback would prevent luring a free-agent receiver and that “money” is the most important factor: “For any player in free agency, money is always the No. 1 thing. If it’s equal in pay, you go to your next criteria. For your last deal you might say I’ll play with the best quarterback, but those guys have gotten their money already.”
- With the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Keim could see Florida WR Kadarius Toney being available to them in the first round. After that, Keim mentions Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore, Louisville’s TuTu Atwell, and Western Michigan’s D’Wayne Eskridge as receivers who could be available within the first two rounds.