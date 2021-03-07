NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Giants

Although there’s expected to be a strong receiver market, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.com writes that it is “much more likely” the Giants look to replace WR Golden Tate in the draft.

Vacchiano cites an NFL agent who doesn't expect free-agent WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster, Corey Davis, or Will Fuller to accept discount deals in the event Bears WR Allen Robinson, Lions WR Kenny Golladay, and Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin are off the market: "If those three guys are off the market, the next three aren't going to be offering discounts. They'll be the ones looking for the top deals. They might look for them anyway, but with three top guys off the market they'll have a much better chance of sparking a bidding war and getting what they want," said the agent.

Vacchiano adds that the Giants would like to re-sign free-agent DL Leonard Williams and Dalvin Tomlinson but that may require $25-30 million in cap space to do so.

Should the Giants look at the "lower tier" receiver market, Vacchiano writes that Panthers WR Curtis Samuel or Lions WR Marvin Jones could get deals in the $8-10 million range.

In the end, Vacchiano feels that the Giants going receiver at No. 11 overall in the draft is their best bet with three receivers being worthy of a top-10 selection: LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, Alabama's DeVonta Smith, and Alabama's Jaylen Waddle.

Washington

Washington WR Terry McLaurin revealed that he was playing through two high-ankle injuries last season. Even with the injuries, McLaurin had 87 catches for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns, not including the six receptions for 75 yards he had in the postseason.

“I didn’t really use that as an excuse,” McLaurin said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “I had plenty of examples around my building to not use certain things or ailments as an excuse.”

Washington has a virtual meeting scheduled with BYU WR Dax Milne . (Justin Melo)

. (Justin Melo) John Keim reports that Washington is still hoping to get a deal done with G Brandon Scherff prior to Tuesday’s tag deadline, and adds that the franchise tag still remains an option for the veteran guard.

prior to Tuesday’s tag deadline, and adds that the franchise tag still remains an option for the veteran guard. Grant Paulsen is reporting that Washington is also continuing to overhaul their staff, moving on from Paul Kelly and Anders Beutel.