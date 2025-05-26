NFC Notes: Elijah Arroyo, Mykel Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows writes DE Mykel Williams drew the attention of the 49ers when they sent scout Steve Rubio to one of his practices at George, where Williams didn’t miss a single rep despite having an injured ankle and continued to train for another 20 minutes after practice ended. 49ers’ director of player personnel Tariq Ahmad said it was something that “stood out” to them.

“That was a story that stood out to us,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad explained that San Francisco tried to hide their interest in Williams, and he felt it was best to sit back instead of attending Williams’ Pro Day.

“I really wanted to go back for Mykel’s workout,” Ahmad said. “I was itching to go back, but John thought it was a better idea to just watch the tape.”

Rams

Rams C Coleman Shelton was recommended to start doing pilates this offseason by his personal strength and conditioning coach, Nicky Lal. He wanted to try something different to work different muscles in his body.

“I always like doing different stuff in the offseason to try to stay healthy and just to work different muscles because (when) you do the same thing, you work the same muscles,” Shelton said, via Wyatt Miller of the team’s site. “So I wanted to try something new, and I ended up really enjoying it, and I felt like it was good work, so I kept going.”

Lal’s goal as a trainer is to make her clients “feel batter and rejuvenated.”

“I’m not trying to make my clients shake,” Lal said. “I’m not trying to push them to a limit that they’re going to break. My goal is to make them feel better and rejuvenated once they leave. I try to create a lot of different movements that they don’t get in the gym and in their workouts with their teams.”

A lot of Lal’s exercises involve Shelton leveraging his own body weight.

“You’re kind of just using every different machine to your advantage,” Shelton said. “So, a lot of spring work and different stuff to counter your body weight.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks picked up TE Elijah Arroyo in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Mike Macdonald said Arroyo brings an “extensive route tree” and has the versatility to line up out wide as an X receiver.

“This guy can run an extensive route tree,” Macdonald said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “To have to account for a tight end body on the field and him also to be able to split out wide, do X receiver type of things, bigger body than we probably have right now on our roster, just provides a ton of value. And then he’s going to throw it in there as an actual tight end in line and be able to kind of create some of those bigger personnel formations is the vision that we have for him. So it’s really exciting.”

Arroyo also considers himself to be a receiver.

“I’m a big target,” Arroyo said. “I’m a tight end, but when it comes to the pass game, I like to count myself as a receiver.”

Arroyo missed time in 2022 and 2023 due to a torn ACL. GM John Schneider views Arroyo as a “top-15 pick,” but he fell because of his injury history.

“That’s exactly why he was there when we were picking at 50,” Schneider said. “He has missed time. But if he hasn’t missed time, the talent is like a top-15 pick. I mean, this guy’s special.”