NFC Notes: Emeka Egbuka, Hunter Renfrow, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers took WR Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Egbuka said their coaching staff has expressed a lot of belief in him, giving him confidence going into the season.

“I mean they drafted me for a specific reason, a specific purpose,” Egbuka said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “They have all the belief in the world of me, which gives me a ton of confidence to be able to go out there and do what God created me to do.”

Egbuka is working to build trust with QB Baker Mayfield.

“I don’t think there’s a specific moment [when it happens],” Egbuka said. “I think trust is built over time. There’s not a specific instance that causes it. I think it’s just his trust is going to continue to increase the longer I do my job, and I am where I’m supposed to be on the field, I’m being accountable. And that’s not just for Baker, that’s for the rest of the team.”

Egbuka said he’s been used in a variety of ways this offseason and wants to be a “Swiss Army knife” for their offense.

“They’ve asked me to do a lot of things, which is exactly what I love,” Egbuka said. “I want to be used in a ton of different ways, get the ball to me in creative ways, all that type of stuff. I try to be a Swiss Army knife.”

Former Bucs S Shilo Sanders was fined $4,669 for a punch in a preseason game that led to his ejection. (Adam Schefter)

Panthers

There was a brief saga when the Panthers cut WR Hunter Renfrow last week about whether he would return to Carolina or explore his options elsewhere. But the speculation turned out to be just that, as an opening was created for Renfrow to return to the roster, after which he said he never seriously considered playing for any other team.

“Just because this is home for me,” Renfrow said via Alex Zietlow of the Charlotte Observer. “This is what I wanted to do. I’m a little hard-headed at times. When I was coming to go to Clemson, I had a few other offers — but that’s where God wanted me, for whatever reason. So I walked on to Clemson. And I felt like he wanted me here for whatever reason. And this could end tomorrow, right? But I think just trying to be obedient to that, trying to follow his path for my life. And sometimes, it’s not always what’s best for me. But I feel like this is where he wants me. So that’s kinda what went into that decision.”