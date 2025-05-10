NFC Notes: Emeka Egbuka, Ikem Ekwonu, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht revealed that the team highly valued Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka and was thrilled to draft him.

“He was super-high on our board,” Licht said of Egbuka, via JoeBucsFan.com. “You know, top-10 on our board, kind of stood out like a sore thumb.”

Falcons

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is entering the final year of his rookie contract under the fifth-year option in 2025. Atlanta OC Zac Robinson expects a “big jump” from Pitts in the upcoming season.

“I’m expecting Kyle to take a big jump,” Robinson said, via FalconsWire. “You know, Year 2 two of the system. Year 2 of understanding what we’re trying to do offensively. All those things that come with it, so expecting a lot of good things from Kyle. He knows what he needs to work on with the details, some of the fundamentals and techniques.”

Robinson reiterated he is excited to see Pitts’ development in 2025.

“I’m pumped for Kyle. I can’t wait to get on the field with him and that’s gonna be a lot of fun to see his growth,” Robinson said.

Panthers

Panthers LT Ikem Ekwonu spoke about getting a long-term deal done with Carolina after the team picked up his fifth-year option.

“I have no timeline, honestly,” Ekwonu said Thursday, via Kassidy Hill of the team website. “I’ll let my agent and Dan, and everybody kind of figure that out for themselves. But I mean, obviously, all parties know, all parties involved know I want to be here in Carolina long term. Hopefully, we can get that done. I’m definitely grateful and excited for this option. I want to be here. I want to be part of the glory days in Carolina, and I feel like we’re right there on the precipice of it.”