NFC Notes: Emeka Egbuka, James Pearce, Adam Thielen, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers drafted Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall pick. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites one anonymous executive who points out Egbuka could become Chris Godwin‘s replacement.

“They replace (productive) guys as well as anybody,” the executive said. “Chris Godwin is getting near the end. (First-round pick Emeka) Egbuka could replace him in a year. They always have selectively done a good job of looking down the road.”

Another executive said Egbuka brings good instincts, catching ability, and solid production.

“You know what you are getting: instincts, great hands, good production, loves ball, from a school that has churned out wide receivers recently,” the executive said.

One executive considers Egbuka as the most “ready-to-play” receiver in this year’s draft class.

“Egbuka is probably the most ready-to-play receiver in the class,” the executive said. “One of the smartest receivers we have interviewed in terms of knowing scheme. Good route runner, good feel, has a chance to be an exceptional slot. Should have a very smooth transition.”

Falcons

The Falcons traded up to the No. 26 overall pick to select EDGE James Pearce, picking up a third-round pick from the Rams in the process. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who questioned the move, calling it a “very steep price” Atlanta paid.

“I don’t know how many boards James Pearce was on,” the executive said. “Maybe they had to get ahead of Kansas City or Philadelphia or another team that might take fliers on character risks. It just felt like a very steep price to pay for somebody who likely would have been there in Round 2.”

Another executive thinks gaining a third-round pick from Los Angeles was a smart move.

“I’m sure the way they are rationalizing it is, ‘We gave up a first next year to get a first this year, and we basically did that for moving back from the second to the third,’” another exec said. “If you look at that objectively, it’s not as bad as it sounds. People overlook getting the third back from the Rams as part of the deal.”

One more executive points out Atlanta picked up a lot of “high-character guys” other than Pearcem, who comes to Atlanta with some off-field concerns.

“I liked the Falcons’ draft other than the trades,” the executive said. “They got some talented guys and, other than Pearce, they were all seen as pretty high-character guys. Xavier Watts in the third round is really good value.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Adam Thielen said he’s “definitely winding down (his) career” and hasn’t made a decision yet, but is considering the possibility of retiring at the end of the upcoming season.

“It could be, yeah,” Thielen said when asked if it was his last season, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “I told you guys at the end of the season, like every year, you look back and you say what left do I have to give to this game? I talked to my family, and they wanted me to keep playing. So it’ll be the same process. I’m not gonna think about that right now.”