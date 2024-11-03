NFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders WR Terry McLaurin after Washington got their seventh win of the season, offered high praise for QB Jayden Daniels and is thankful to finally be winning: “I just thank God that I’m in this position, to be able to have the patience and endurance to see the other side of everything. … It’s nothing short of a blessing. I don’t take these days for granted.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Commanders OL Sam Cosmi received a fine of $11,817 for unnecessary roughness in Week 8.
Cowboys
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury, as well as a hamstring injury on Sunday, while WR CeeDee Lamb appeared to be in pain from an injury to his right shoulder caused by Falcons S Jessie Bates.
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on the Week 9 loss: “We need to win a game. I know everyone talks about long term. We have 5 losses. We clearly understand where that puts us.” (David Moore)
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the injury to Prescott: “Well, I am concerned about that. It concerned me when I saw the play or I saw him have a reaction to any weakness that he might have had there in his ham. We just have to take a look at that.” (Pat Doney)
- Jones added that backup QB Cooper Rush deserved some praise: “I’ll be very candid with you. You’ve got to give Rush a little positive here. He came in there, and I’m proud of him. I thought he played well.”
- Prescott on the injury, adding it will take a lot for him to miss the game in next week, with an MRI pending on Monday: “I felt something pull. I felt something I’ve never felt.” (Todd Archer)
- As for RB Ezekiel Elliott, Prescott commented on his absence from the game: “Bejng as close as I am with him, I think if anything, this will be good. There was a mutual decision for him to not make this trip. Just him wanting to get himself together. I want to see us rally around him and hopefully good will come from it.” (Jeff Darlington)
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on RB Ezekiel Elliott not traveling with the team this week: “It’s really a team discipline situation. It’s a mutual decision for Zeke not to make the trip. There are things we all have to do in the workplace. That’s what it is. That’s as far as I’m gonna go with it.” (Jon Machota)
Giants
- Giants HC Brian Daboll stated RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is on schedule to clear concussion protocol and they plan on him seeing a neurologist after Friday’s practice for final clearance. (Dan Duggan)
