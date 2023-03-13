NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Saints

Saints VP of football administration Khai Harley explained his role with the team, which includes managing the salary cap and player contracts.

“The main crux of my job is managing the cap, is negotiating player contracts. It’s also somewhat like being a compliance offer, there’s a rule for practically everything we do,” Harley said, via Saints Wire.

Harley sees the salary cap as a challenge that needs to be overcome and won’t let the team’s future goals be hindered because of it.

“Everyone looks at the salary cap in sort of this illusionary sort of way, and yet I look at it as more of an accounting mechanism. So my accounting background with these gap principles that you use in accounting, and you have the CBA that guides salary cap construction, or contract construction.”

Saints GM Mickey Loomis wants to eventually get back to conventional spending and quit kicking the can down the road when it comes to the cap. Harley added the team has to weigh the pros and cons of making any moves.

“Can we make it work? So, that’s the difference between probabilities and possibilities,” Harley added. “It’s possible we can make it work. Should we, that’s a different story, that’s a different question. All things that we discuss internally when we paint the picture of ‘Here’s where we’re at, here’s what we can fit in.’ If everybody likes this particular player, and we want to get this particular player, okay, ‘Here’s how we can make it work, and here’s the consequence of that.‘”