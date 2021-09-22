NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Panthers

Though the Panthers drafted LB Shaq Thompson in the first round in 2015, he spent the first few years of his career behind a pair of team legends in Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. Last year was the first year he was really the unquestioned top linebacker and leader of the defense but this year is the year Thompson seems to have really seized control of the role. He’s been all over the field as the Panthers defense has been one of the league’s biggest breakout units in 2021.

“That’s something I want to see in myself each and every game. Be more productive on the ball. I’ve gotta be that leader on the defense,” Thompson said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “I’m not saying, ‘I need to be Luke.’ I need to be Shaq. The guys that came in here, most of them didn’t play with Luke. They don’t know how Luke operated. I’ve gotta be that Shaq to them.”

Panthers DE Yetur Gross-Matos won’t play against the Texans on Thursday. (Doug Kyed)

Saints

Multiple reports indicated the Saints were trying like crazy to trade up in the first round of the draft this past April. A lot of reporters had their target pegged as one of the four cornerbacks that went before their pick but there was some buzz that they were eyeing eventual Patriots first-round QB Mac Jones. Set to face off against New England this week, Saints HC Sean Payton said New Orleans was indeed high on the former Alabama signal caller.

“He was someone that we were really high on,” Payton said via a team-released transcript. “I think he processes information fast. At Alabama, if you watch closely his tape, the ball comes out, decisions are made fast. I think he sees the field horizontally as well as vertically well. He has the arm to make the throws that you want. His decision-making and processing are where I felt were really strong suits with him, and I think he’s handling it well. It’s not easy to all of a sudden come in and start Week 1 as a rookie, but he’s a smart player.”