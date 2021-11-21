NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

”It’s always tough when you don’t have some of your guys out there,” Ryan said, via D.Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “C.P. has been such a big part of what we’ve done offensively. But the rest of the group didn’t do enough to be as productive as we needed to be. It’s always tough when guys are out, but it’s never an excuse. You’ve got to find a way to get the job done. Wasn’t a good enough effort from us on the offensive side of the ball. [My] toe is fine. I think it will be okay moving forward. I thought they had a plan coming in to try and disrupt some of the things that Kyle does for us, whether it be dropping guys into zone underneath, some of the crossing routes he had, some of the corner routes that he had, then trying to jam and reroute at the line of scrimmage. Credit to them. I thought New England had a good plan and played very well.”

Panthers

Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule said the team planned on playing QB P.J. Walker but liked how Cam Newton started the game and let him continue playing: “I thought Cam was excellent. There were no limitations for Cam and only one miscommunication.” (Cameron Wolfe)

Saints

Saints’ RB Mark Ingram has had a career resurgence this season making his way back to New Orleans via trade from the Texans. He is currently ready to re-combine his power with RB Alvin Kamara in the Saints’ backfield.

“I don’t remember the last time I played that many snaps,” Ingram said, via Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune. “But it felt good not to have to look to the sideline after every single play to see if I’m staying in or going out. I got into a good rhythm, a good feel of the game. It was a good feeling. So my body felt good. Just typical game soreness. And I’ll continue to recover and be ready to roll by Sunday. It feels good. I get another game to run up some more yards. So yeah, we’ll look at it like that. It’s just longevity. It’s just being blessed with health and a work ethic, and a surrounding, supporting team. And I think that all kind of contributes and goes into it. So yeah, just still going. I feel good, feel like I’m playing some of my best football in my career right now.”