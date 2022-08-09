NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller looked like he was developing into a solid role player in 2020, as he had 33 catches for 501 yards and three touchdowns in limited playing time. He took a step back last season though and ended 2021 with just five catches. He’s now trying to prove he’s a more complete receiver to stick with Tampa Bay or get another opportunity elsewhere.

“I think the coaches have given me a good opportunity to do a lot of different things,” Miller said via Pro Football Talk. “In college I used to play pretty much only in the slot and option routes and stuff like that. I haven’t really been able to showcase that the last couple of years, but this year they’ve given me the opportunity to show those things. I think that’s one of the best parts of my game — people might think I’m just a deep threat guy but that’s just because they don’t know what else I can do. I’m just trying to show that I can be very versatile and do a lot of different things to help the team out.”

Falcons

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said he won’t name a starting quarterback until after the team faces the Patriots in the preseason. The general feeling, however, is that Baker Mayfield is starting to pull ahead of incumbent Sam Darnold, as expected when Carolina made the trade for Mayfield.

“I’m not putting a timetable on the quarterback position until after we get back from the Patriots week,” Rhule said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “The Patriots week is a true litmus test for us. That will really show us where guys are.”

Saints

NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan reports the foot injury suffered by QB Jameis Winston in practice is not considered serious and will keep him out of practice for a few days, as well as the preseason opener against the Texans.