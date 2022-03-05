NFC Notes: Garoppolo, 49ers, Rams, OBJ, Seahawks

49ers

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that the 49ers will continue to explore trading QB Jimmy Garoppolo in preparation for Trey Lance taking over as the team’s starter in 2022.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that 49ers are expected to open extension talks with WR Deebo Samuel this offseason.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that they are interested in re-signing free-agent WR Odell Beckham and would like to continue working with him for “many more years.”

“Odell is somebody that we want to continue to work with,” McVay said, via Mad Dog Sports Radio. “I can’t say enough about him as a teammate, as a person. I really love him, cherish our relationship that we were able to establish and develop, and I’m hopeful that there will be many more years to come with us working together.”

McVay expects other teams to be interested in Beckham this offseason as well.

“We definitely want to be able to get Odell back,” McVay. “I also know that there’s gonna be some other teams that probably want his services, but hopefully we’ll be able to convince him to come back and be a part of this thing.”

Seahawks

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Seahawks pending free-agent S Quandre Diggs is expected to be fully cleared from his broken ankle in June.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Seahawks pending free-agent S Quandre Diggs is expected to be fully cleared from his broken ankle in June. The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar notes the Seahawks have a good amount of cap space for this offseason, but HC Pete Carroll seemed to suggest at the Combine on Wednesday the priority would be to use that space to re-sign their own players. Carroll specifically highlighted LT Duane Brown, RT Brandon Shell, and C Ethan Pocic as priorities.

Seahawks GM John Schneider suggested already having Jamal Adams as the NFL's highest-paid safety wouldn't be a deterrent for them to re-sign Diggs to what also could be a top-dollar deal: "We've always just tried to keep our best players."

suggested already having as the NFL’s highest-paid safety wouldn’t be a deterrent for them to re-sign Diggs to what also could be a top-dollar deal: “We’ve always just tried to keep our best players.” The Seahawks met with Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller at the NFL Combine. (Bob Condotta)

at the NFL Combine. (Bob Condotta) Washington State RB Max Borghi said he’s met with the Seahawks “several times” during the scouting process and had a “good connection” with the organization. (Bob Condotta)