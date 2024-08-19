NFC Notes: Geno Smith, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan insists WR Brandon Aiyuk‘s absence is more injury-related than contract-related at this point and cites a back issue that Aiyuk has been dealing with.

“I’m just saying when you guys call it a hold-in, and I’m not disagreeing with you guys on that, but people say that they’re hurt,” Shanahan said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I think B.A. has a sore back right now and it is what it is.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay says that QB Matthew Stafford may miss a few days due to tightness but doesn’t believe his starting quarterback will be in jeopardy for the start of the regular season.

“He’s going to be ready to go and to prepare against Detroit, and if we miss a couple days this week, if that’s the approach we take on the safer side, he’ll still have two and a half weeks of preparation for Detroit. . . . I’m not concerned based on what I understand the tightness is, and erring on the safe side of caution for this week if that’s what we end up having to do,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Seahawks

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo went on Jason Puckett’s podcast and brought up that Seahawks QB Geno Smith came to the team regarding a new contract.

“They’ve talked about it, they’ve tried to talk about it, I know that,” Garafolo stated, via Puck Sports. “That’s been something that’s been broached this offseason. So you know, (that) could be something that gets done before week 1 and is addressed by the team. It didn’t seem like it was imminent on their (Seattle’s) part.”