NFC Notes: Geno Smith, Michael Wilson, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson made the most of his opportunities last season and showed he can be a valuable complement in the passing attack. Arizona HC Jonathan Gannon looks forward to Wilson’s continued improvement throughout the season.

“Where you’re ultimately evaluated is production on the grass, but how he gets to that production on the grass on a daily basis, I think he’ll take a jump with what he’s doing from all the standpoints of what that means — schematic, technique, physical, his health, what’s between his ears,” Gannon said, via Howard Balzer of the Cards Wire. “He will take a jump in all those buckets as I call them.”

“That will in turn give him a chance to increase his production and help us win. I really like where Mike is at. He’s as smart as they come, as competitive as they come, works on his craft, works on his game.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said TE Davis Allen has taken a “tremendous step” with his development and he did a good job of filling in for Tyler Higbee last season.

“I thought Davis Allen took a tremendous step in the right direction,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “The game makes sense to him. I thought when Higbee ended up needing a spell towards the latter part of the year if he missed a game, Davis filled in and he did a great job. Played big time in Baltimore, he played big in Washington, made some big-time plays in the Detroit game. I always loved watching his tape at Clemson where there’s certain guys you can just see have a feel.”

Seahawks

Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb said the team is adding a few wrinkles to the offense in order to help create more explosive plays.

“We’re trying to meld some things together with some of the things we’ve done in the past, whether it’s a long time ago or even just the last few years,” Grubb said, via Fox Sports. “And get the guys to understand that we want to be a physical, dominant team and at the same time have that same explosive, confusing element that people are used to.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald preached versatility along the offensive line and said the team would hope to put their best five out there.

“It’s always one big puzzle piece as you try to find the best five,” Macdonald said of the line. “And [forming] the backup plan if someone can’t go and making sure you have enough depth so you’re not looking in the middle of the season and you have really no options.”

Seahawks QB Geno Smith is excited to see the offense in action and believes he’s a perfect fit for what they’re trying to do.

“I feel like I’m a drop-back passer and I feel like this is a drop-back offense,” Smith said. “An offense that’s going to spread the ball around, trust the quarterbacks to make the right decisions. That’s pre- and post-snap. I think that’s something that I’m really good at. Just want to make sure I’m doing the right things when it comes to that.“