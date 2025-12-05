NFC Notes: George Pickens, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn on QB Jayden Daniels : “Optimistic he’ll get a lot of reps in practice, but I’m going to take it all the way through Friday. … We’ll have to simulate as much as we can. … He has not been cleared for contact.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Commanders OT Laremy Tunsil is currently set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Washington OC Kliff Kingsbury thinks Tunsil has been one of the best tackles in the NFL this season and is in for a huge payday: "It's hard to find one that's played better. He's going to get a lot of money." (John Keim)

Cowboys

The Cowboys acquired WR George Pickens from the Steelers over the offseason, which ended a tumultuous time for Pickens in Pittsburgh. ESPN’s Todd Archer and Jeremy Fowler cite an anonymous source within the Steelers who said the receiver shows a lack of maturity during his time with the team.

“He’s a child,” the Steelers source said. “The playmaking is breathtaking. You can’t take that away from him. He just really struggled with the maturity part [in Pittsburgh]. You didn’t know what you were going to get day to day.”

Another Steelers’ source said that Pickens showed a lack of coachability when he was having a bad day.

“When he was having a good day, he’s really fun to be around. Funny, cracking jokes, huge smile,” a Steelers source said. “When he wasn’t having a good day, he didn’t want to be bothered or coached. I could never put my finger on why. When the ball was in the air, I never worried whether he was going to catch the ball and get his feet in bounds.”

Cowboys HC Brian Shottenheimer said he mostly got positive reviews of Pickens before he arrived in Dallas, but mentioned that he was cautioned about the receiver occasionally being late.

“Different things,” Schottenheimer said. “How much he loved football, that he loves to play the game. You might have to deal with him being late occasionally and some things like that, which sometimes we all oversleep. But for the most part it was all positive. The minute I sat down with George Pickens in my office, and we shot some hoops, it was very clear to me, this guy was fired up to be a Dallas Cowboy and excited to help us go win games.”

Eagles

Eagles DT Jalen Carter is currently considered week-to-week after undergoing surgery on both of his shoulders. Philadelphia DC Vic Fangio said Carter has been playing through his injury: “It was a lot like the rest of us. Some good, some not good. I think we were all guilty of that… He does have a shoulder issue. He has been playing with it. Late in the game, he had a great play with it, but it’s definitely something there.” (Zach Berman)