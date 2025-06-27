NFC Notes: George Pickens, Cowboys, Commanders, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer and QB Dak Prescott have seen nothing but positive things from new WR George Pickens since he came over in a trade with the Steelers.

“He comes to work every day with a smile on his face. . . . I’m a big George Pickens fan,” Schottenheimer said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

“I think that’s why you should never really listen to what somebody else says about somebody,” Prescott commented. “I think you should find out for yourself who they are and allow them to reveal their character to you. “The guy’s been great. He’s been phenomenal. It’s a guy that loves football, loves his teammates, and he’s been excited every day that he’s been here. He’s been early, too, so no concerns on the personal matters of GP or anything about it. I’m just super excited that he’s on our team. He’s one of us, and he’s our brother, and he’s all about continuing to grow and making sure he’s putting the best out there, and that’s his approach.”

Commanders

Commanders WRs coach Bobby Engram has been impressed by fourth-round WR Jaylin Lane‘s work ethic and intelligence in their offseason program.

“Every aspect of being a better receiver, honestly. Jaylin’s a super smart guy. He’s a coach’s son, so he gets to exercise on different level. Love his work ethic, but my job is to help him prepare just to kind of tap into every ounce of potential that he has, and he’s willing to work and do that. So, I’m excited about that,” Engram said, via the team’s site.

As for WR Luke McCaffrey going into his second season, Engram has seen “continued growth” from he receiver in several areas.

“Just continued growth as a receiver. Route running, run after the catch, contested catches, really everything. But I thought Luke did a great job of just staying the course last year. Got out, took a bit of a hot start and then things kind of cooled off a little bit. But he never wavered in his approach and his work ethic. So, I think naturally the biggest jump will be between year one and year two. And I really like the speed and the way he’s attacking football out there right now. He’s made some really tough catches.”

Giants

Giants LB Bobby Okereke was asked about the presence of veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the locker room.

“I mean I can’t say enough about Russ and even Jameis (Winston), the presence, they’re in this locker room, the leadership they bring, the maturity they bring just the vets that they are and the respect they have in this league,” Okereke told reporters, via GiantsWire.com. Wednesday. “I think Russ is one of seven quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl and have 10 Pro Bowls, so there’s a certain aura he’s got about him. But yeah, we’re all very excited.”

“I mean, you never get to know the man, you obviously play against him, but just the leader he is, how personable he is with everybody in the locker room and just his mentality,” Okereke continued. “He’s dapping up guys that he’s not even in position groups with and so you see the emphasis he puts on leadership and team building.”