NFC Notes: Hayden Hurst, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Ian Rapoport reports that Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown has visited with the Cowboys and will visit with the Broncos, Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, and Texans.

Aaron Wilson reports that William & Mary WR Caylin Newton was invited to the Falcons' local prospect day.

was invited to the Falcons’ local prospect day. Falcons DL Calais Campbell signed a one-year, $7 million deal that is fully guaranteed, including a $4 million base salary and $3 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Panthers

Panthers TE Hayden Hurst commented on what he can bring to the table for Carolina and their first overall pick, as well as being a veteran and his last season with the Bengals.

“Tight ends are always a quarterback’s best friend,” Hurst said, via Panthers.com. “Especially (for) a rookie coming in, you want that reliable guy in the middle of the field, where your vision is. Obviously, you need the guys on the outside, too, to make your life easier. But if you can have that reliable guy where you know he’s going to be somewhere within 10 yards or going down the middle of the field, and just put it up, that’s why I came here.”

“It’s a really, really cool feeling when you come into your own and figure it out,” Hurst said of his improved play. “Just listening to the coaches saying, ‘We’ve watched your film; we see what you bring to the table. We’re excited to have you in this building. Because it’s taken five years, I hadn’t really been given the opportunity until last year in Cincinnati, where they kind of let me be me. “You do a lot of soul searching; you try to figure out, ‘Am I the problem in this situation? Is it me? Is it my skill set?’ It’s really just all about opportunity. I was given that last year in Cincinnati, and it kind of revitalized me and helped me learn who I am. So that’s what I’m going to bring here to Carolina.”

Saints

Ryan Fowler reports that Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan has visits scheduled with the Bears, Cardinals, Raiders, Saints, and Titans.

Billy Marshall reports that East Carolina WR C.J. Johnson had a top-30 visit with the Saints.

had a top-30 visit with the Saints. Marshall adds that the Saints also hosted Maryland WR Rakim Jarrett for a visit.