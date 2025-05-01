NFC Notes: Hunter Renfrow Comeback, James Pearce, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are promoting Rob McCartney to assistant general manager and Mike Biehl to vice president of player personnel, per Albert Breer.

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris spoke about how the team selected Georgia LB Jalon Walker with the No. 15 pick but jumped back into the first round in order to grab Tennessee DE James Pearce Jr.

“We definitely had to increase our rush, we definitely had to get our rush better and both of these players really make it better,” Morris said, via Pro Football Talk. “We look at the trade charts and all that stuff, but at some point you have to look at ‘ok who’s the player and what are we really getting and is it worth it,’ That’s what you really have to do at some point. When you have that type of conviction in the player, that’s when you’re willing to do it.”

Panthers

The Panthers signed WR Hunter Renfrow after he sat out of football for the entire 2024 season. Renfrow spoke on his desire to be as healthy as possible and reflected on getting to play for a team he’s been a fan of his entire life.

“It’s just trying to get back, trying to get healthy, trying to do something I love,” Renfrow said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “I enjoyed other parts of life. We had our second daughter, so enjoying that and just wanting to make sure if I’m going to come back and give my time and attention to something that I was going to be all in on it.”

“I’m from the Carolinas, born in Myrtle Beach, went to school at Clemson, and so the opportunity to come back here and be a part of Carolina, the people are special to me, the place is special to me. I’m probably a little biased, but I would tell them when I was in Vegas, you know, the Carolinas are the best place in the world. I would tell my teammates that over and over. And watching Cam Newton in the Super Bowl, just a lot of good memories. I’ve been a Carolina Panther fan my whole life, right?”