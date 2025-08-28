NFC Notes: Hunter Renfrow, Darnell Mooney, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

  • Per Tori McElhaney, Falcons HC Raheem Morris said Elijah Wilkinson is leading the competition for starting RT against Brandon Parker and seventh-rounder Jack Nelson
  • Morris mentioned they have thought about moving OL Matthew Bergeron from guard to right tackle. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
  • Regarding the new players the team acquired like OT Michael Jerrell in a trade from the Seahawks and practice squad OTs Carter Warren and Ryan Hayes, Morris called it “unrealistic to say those guys would be ready Week 1.” (McElhaney)
  • Atlanta OLB Bralen Trice had a recurring knee injury that will require surgery and land him on injured reserve. Per Morris, the best-case scenario is a bye week return. (Ledbetter)
  • Morris announced WR Jamal Agnew will be the punt and kickoff returner. (Ledbetter)
  • Morris also named third-round S Xavier Watts a starter and fourth-round DB Billy Bowman the starting nickel. (Ledbetter)
  • Atlanta WR Darnell Mooney is participating in practice for the first time since hurting his shoulder early in camp. (Terrin Waack)

Panthers

  • Carolina HC Dave Canales credited QB Bryce Young for elevating receivers around him with his leadership, which made them comfortable trading WR Adam Thielen. (David Newton)
  • Canales mentioned they’ve been in “constant communication” with WR Hunter Renfrow after releasing him, but the veteran is thinking about what he wants to do. (Darin Gantt)
  • Per Canales, K Ryan Fitzgerald is the starter for now, but they will continue to evaluate him. (Joe Person)
  • Mike Kaye reports Panthers second-round OLB Nic Scourton and TE Tommy Tremble have been cleared to practice. He also mentions OT Ikem Ekwonu is day-to-day up until Week 1 after having his appendix removed. 
  • Panthers GM Dan Morgan mentioned WR Jalen Coker will step into the slot after trading WR Adam Thielen: “Any time you lose a receiver like Adam, it’s a big loss. But we’re excited about our young core of receivers.” (Gantt)
  • Morgan also revealed he has stayed in touch with Renfrow after releasing him and wants him back in Carolina. (Gantt)
  • Morgan praised Fitzgerald and said they are okay dealing with bumps along the way because of their long-term confidence in him. (Person)

Saints

