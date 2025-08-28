NFC Notes: Hunter Renfrow, Darnell Mooney, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Per Tori McElhaney, Falcons HC Raheem Morris said Elijah Wilkinson is leading the competition for starting RT against Brandon Parker and seventh-rounder Jack Nelson.
- Morris mentioned they have thought about moving OL Matthew Bergeron from guard to right tackle. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Regarding the new players the team acquired like OT Michael Jerrell in a trade from the Seahawks and practice squad OTs Carter Warren and Ryan Hayes, Morris called it “unrealistic to say those guys would be ready Week 1.” (McElhaney)
- Atlanta OLB Bralen Trice had a recurring knee injury that will require surgery and land him on injured reserve. Per Morris, the best-case scenario is a bye week return. (Ledbetter)
- Morris announced WR Jamal Agnew will be the punt and kickoff returner. (Ledbetter)
- Morris also named third-round S Xavier Watts a starter and fourth-round DB Billy Bowman the starting nickel. (Ledbetter)
- Atlanta WR Darnell Mooney is participating in practice for the first time since hurting his shoulder early in camp. (Terrin Waack)
Panthers
- Carolina HC Dave Canales credited QB Bryce Young for elevating receivers around him with his leadership, which made them comfortable trading WR Adam Thielen. (David Newton)
- Canales mentioned they’ve been in “constant communication” with WR Hunter Renfrow after releasing him, but the veteran is thinking about what he wants to do. (Darin Gantt)
- Per Canales, K Ryan Fitzgerald is the starter for now, but they will continue to evaluate him. (Joe Person)
- Mike Kaye reports Panthers second-round OLB Nic Scourton and TE Tommy Tremble have been cleared to practice. He also mentions OT Ikem Ekwonu is day-to-day up until Week 1 after having his appendix removed.
- Panthers GM Dan Morgan mentioned WR Jalen Coker will step into the slot after trading WR Adam Thielen: “Any time you lose a receiver like Adam, it’s a big loss. But we’re excited about our young core of receivers.” (Gantt)
- Morgan also revealed he has stayed in touch with Renfrow after releasing him and wants him back in Carolina. (Gantt)
- Morgan praised Fitzgerald and said they are okay dealing with bumps along the way because of their long-term confidence in him. (Person)
Saints
- Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Saints put a waiver claim in for former Ravens CB Jalyn Armour-Davis before the Titans claimed him.
- Katherine Terrell reports the team is placing OL Landon Young on season-ending injured reserve.
- Saints HC Kellen Moore on naming Spencer Rattler the starting quarterback: “We’re not getting into this QB debate throughout the season. Spencer’s our starting quarterback. Tyler’s gonna continue to develop. We’re really excited about Spencer. We think he’s gonna do an awesome job for us.” (Mike Triplett)
- Saints DT John Ridgeway will miss time with a pectoral injury but is still set to return early in the season. (Garafolo)
