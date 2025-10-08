NFC Notes: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Darius Slayton, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commander’s seventh-round RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt went for 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Week 5 despite only playing 28 total offensive snaps. Washington HC Dan Quinn has been thoroughly impressed with the rookie and expects him to continue getting a bigger role as he works on other parts of his game.

“[B]ecause of that, we thought, this is some time for him to earn some more,” Quinn said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “So, I think it really came from just him improving in the system and then having a great week to go into it.”

“We’ll keep digging in as we’re going to go. I think there’s a lot that he can get better. He is going to continue to work. That’s the fun part for some of these young players that you just keep going like this. And even unlike the mistakes like a fumble, you say, ‘Alright, how are you going to grow? How are you going to learn from this?’ And so, we do anticipate him growing and even getting better as it goes, but he’s got great support. I like how the line plays, the tight ends, like in that spot, there’s some real run action that’s taking place. He’s got great support here from Anthony and the other backs, so we’re just going to keep developing him.”

Eagles

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Eagles RB Saquon Barkley had general soreness following Week 5’s game but he fully expects to play on Thursday versus the Giants.

Philadelphia G Landon Dickerson (ankle) could miss one to two games, while TE Grant Calcaterra (oblique) is not likely to be ready for Thursday night. (Jeff McLane)

The Eagles tried out P Colton Spangler, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Giants

Per Giants HC Brian Daboll, WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) and OL Jermaine Eluemunor (back) are not practicing on Tuesday. Slayton was ruled out on Wednesday morning. (Art Stapleton)

Stapleton adds RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is trending to return from his shoulder injury on Thursday night. He also believes Daboll is more positive about Eluemunor playing than Slayton.