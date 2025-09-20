NFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Jalen Hurts, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders only had 51 rushing yards on 19 carries in Week 2’s loss to the Packers, notably opting not to play two-tight end formations without TE John Bates available. When asked if TE Ben Sinnott could fill in for Bates, OC Kliff Kingsbury said he considers Bates to be “serviceable” as a blocker.

“He’s a guy who is versatile in that role. I think the game, at some point in the second half, got to where he had to throw it more than we would have liked. I’m excited to get him out there (this week), having a full week of practice and doing some different things. I think he can play in line. We see him more as an off-the-ball guy, but he’s serviceable in line,” Kingsbury said, via CommandersWire.

Kingsbury believes seventh-round RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt needs to work on “playing without the ball,” meaning improving his pass protection and route spacing/timing. (John Keim)

needs to work on “playing without the ball,” meaning improving his pass protection and route spacing/timing. (John Keim) Kingsbury did mention how impressed he is with the rookie running back’s work ethic. (Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney figures to add an extra element to the team’s pass rush and defensive line unit after signing this week.

“You want multiple guys that can come in there and roll,” Clowney said, via NY Times. “That’s when you become a better front. That’s what the great fronts have, multiple guys rolling, eight guys rolling. I feel like that’s when good D-lines (become) great.”

Clowney doesn’t believe he’s in Dallas to replace former DE Micah Parsons.

“No, Micah Parsons is Micah Parsons,” he responded. “I’m Jadeveon Clowney. I’m coming in to do me, just do my thing, help in any way I can and play football.”

Clowney said that he still has “a lot” left in the tank and has been working to cut down on his injury history.

“Since I transferred over there, my injuries stopped,” he said. “A lot of stuff happened with me in my first two years in the league, probably like five to six injuries my first two years. A lot of that cut back late in my career because I found the right guys to put around me, to help me with my body and take care of my health. That’s the biggest thing for me, keep the injuries down so I can keep playing at a high level.”

Clowney said he’s no stranger at being called upon with little to no preparation before the season starts.

“This isn’t my first time jumping in,” Clowney said. “I think I did it a few times throughout my career going in Week 1 and just playing football. So, this ain’t nothing new for me. Just knocking off the dust. … I walked into Tennessee Week 1 and played like 40 snaps the first game, and we played at Mile High Denver, so it’s nothing new to me. It’s football. It’s just go out there, be physical and play your game. You get tired, that’s why there our other guys on your team.”

Clowney’s one-year, $3.5 million contract includes a $1,950,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $1,687,500, and up to $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap)

Eagles

The Eagles finished Week 2’s win over the Chiefs with just 94 passing yards. Jalen Hurts said he’s taking accountability for how their offense operates.

Hurts has averaged just seven yards per completion so far this season and thinks there is some “evolution” they can do with their offense.

“Given the opportunities that we had, I’m very critical of myself, trying to make the most of what’s given to us,” Hurts said. “There’s definitely some evolution that we can do. There are definitely some things that we can grow in, but I look inward on all of those things.”

Hurts reiterated that he is critiquing his performance thus far.

“I want to make the most of the opportunities that we do have. When you’re able to do that, and you win, and you have a lot to learn from, you can be very critical of yourself on that,” Hurts said. “And that’s something that I’ve done.”