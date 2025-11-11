NFC Notes: Jaelan Phillips, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said that he’s taken over defensive play-calling duties from DC Joe Whitt.

“When something’s not working, we shift from the question of why isn’t it working to what do we need to do to get it right,” Quinn said, via ESPN. “Joe took the news like the pro he is. We’re all consumed by getting it right. That’s what we intend to do.”

Quinn said that he felt the change was needed after the team struggled to perform defensively.

“After watching and reviewing the tape, we felt off,” Quinn said. “I thought this is the time to lean into that. Joe and I have a great vibe working together. Joe will be involved all week with the rest of the staff in planning and getting ready for the game.”

Commanders WR Treylon Burks required finger surgery and will not travel to Madrid. The injury is not considered long-term, but out at least this week. (Ben Standig)

Quinn said WR Terry McLaurin will travel to Madrid but not play. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Per Ben Standig, Washington QB Jayden Daniels will not go to Spain.

Eagles

Eagles newly-acquired DE Jaelan Phillips had a tremendous debut, totaling seven pressures, two quarterback hits, and a crucial run stuff on fourth down late that resulted in a fumble. Phillips spoke on his pre-game emotions for making his debut in a primetime game at Lambeau Field.

“This is the first time in a while that I got a little emotional before a game. This stage — it’s my first time in Lambeau — and walking out of that tunnel, it doesn’t get better than that,” Phillips said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “I felt amazing energy from the guys. There is just an air of confidence, and everybody played together. We had a great game, obviously, super gritty.”

Giants

Connor Hughes does “not get the sense that [Giants GM] Joe Schoen ‘s seat is particularly hot” and says the organization views him in high regard internally.

‘s seat is particularly hot” and says the organization views him in high regard internally. Hughes says the Giants see this as a test for interim HC Mike Kafka . He also mentioned that no other staff changes are expected as of now, and any changes will be made by Kafka.

. He also mentioned that no other staff changes are expected as of now, and any changes will be made by Kafka. Ralph Vacchiano echoed Hughes’ point and believes “Schoen is a lot safer than people on the outside think.”

ESPN’s Peter Schrager names Packers DC Jeff Hafley and Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo as candidates to watch for the Giants HC vacancy because of their connections to the area.

and Chiefs DC as candidates to watch for the Giants HC vacancy because of their connections to the area. Schrager mentions that Hafley is a New Jersey native and coached at Boston College from 2020 to 2023, while Spagnuolo won a Super Bowl with the Giants and has taken over as interim HC once.