NFC Notes: Jahan Dotson, CeeDee Lamb, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders GM Adam Peters said during a recent media appearance that the team is not in rebuild mode, adding that he is expecting Washington to start winning games right away with rookie QB Jayden Daniels and HC Dan Quinn.

“It’s not a rebuild; it’s a recalibration,” Peters told Grant and Danny on 106.7 the Fan. “We are trying to win right now. We do have goals to be really good this season. It is my job as a general manager and really in conjunction with DQ (Dan Quinn), and we make every decision together, is to be good now and to build a sustainable team for the future, a team you guys will see compete for championships every year.”

Peters also commented on the team trading WR Jahan Dotson to the division-rival Eagles for what many considered to be an insufficient return.

“That was clearly the best offer,” Peters noted. “A tie is going to go to the team outside the division. But there’s not always going to be a tie. In this case, they (Eagles) were very bullish on Jahan, and rightfully so. But every time, it is going to be different. If it’s the Cowboys and the Steelers, and everything is the same, and we are making a trade, it’s probably going to go to Pittsburgh.”

Peters opened up on the CB position: "Internally, we feel better than externally. Emmanuel Forbes has gotten significantly better, and that's a testament to how he's practiced, how he's worked, and how he's been coached." (106.7 The Fan)

Cowboys

The Cowboys signed WR CeeDee Lamb to a four-year, $136 million extension with $82 million in new guarantees and $67 million fully guaranteed. The deal includes a $38 million signing bonus and has base salaries of $1.15 million, $26.85 million, $25 million, $28 million, and $1.991 million. (Over The Cap)

to a four-year, $136 million extension with $82 million in new guarantees and $67 million fully guaranteed. The deal includes a $38 million signing bonus and has base salaries of $1.15 million, $26.85 million, $25 million, $28 million, and $1.991 million. (Over The Cap) The base salaries in 2024 and 2025 are fully guaranteed and the 2026 base salary becomes fully guaranteed in March 2025. Another $7 million of the 2027 base salary will be guaranteed in March 2026. (Over The Cap)

There are up to $4 million in per-game active roster bonuses from 2025 to 2028 along with a $5.8 million option bonus in 2028. The deal also includes void years from 2029-2032 for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)

Eagles

Philadelphia traded for WR Jahan Dotson after he couldn’t crack into a consistent role with Washington. Eagles WR A.J. Brown outlined how Dotson can have success playing off the attention he and WR DeVonta Smith attract.

“He has a big opportunity in front of him,” Brown said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia. “I’m not going to put too much on his plate but he does. I can tell you, guys, when I line up, they’re yelling out, ’11 in the slot, 11 outside.’ Most of the time, I’m getting coverage rotated to me, most importantly.”

“Smitty has his 1-on-1 matchups. I don’t know how they do with Smitty so I can only speak for myself but I know they’re accounting for Smitty as well. When you look up, I’m not going to say you’re not really worried about him but they’re probably not going to put their best guy over there. They only can do so much. It’s very rare that certain teams probably have three really, really good DBs. So he has a big opportunity, he has mismatches all day and I hope he maximizes those mismatches.”